Warden in Minecraft The Wild Update: Spawning mechanism, behavior, and more

On October 16, Mojang hosted the most awaited event of the year, Minecraft Live 2021. During the live stream, the next major Minecraft update titled 'The Wild Update' was officially announced.

Mojang also revealed that deep dark caves would be coming as part of the Minecraft 1.19 update. Deep dark caves, along with all of its features, are now moved to The Wild Update.

Players will now have to wait many more months to fight the terrifying Warden. However, the battle is worth the wait as developers revealed new information about the Warden and deep dark caves at Minecraft Live 2021.

Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

Spawning

Minecraft @Minecraft At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live At least sneaking will give you a creeper’s chance against the terror of this new biome, the Warden!↣ redsto.ne/live ↢ https://t.co/sGIjRVogqJ

The Warden will spawn in deep dark cave biomes. In fact, it is the only mob that will spawn in these spooky caves. Deep dark caves will be the second Overworld biome where only one mob spawns naturally.

There isn't any confirmed information about its spawning, but players can get an idea from Minecraft Live trailers. At Minecraft Live 2020, the Warden was shown roaming around deep dark caves. It might mean the Warden can spawn anywhere in the deep dark caves.

At this year's live event, the Warden was shown spawning in an ancient city, a new underground structure coming in Minecraft 1.19 update. Sculk shriekers can summon the Warden if activated too many times. This same block will also apply a new effect called darkness which will make fighting the Warden difficult.

Drops

kingbdogz @kingbdogz @s4db0ys2000 Drops only encourage people top try kill the Warden.You'll get loot from the chests that the Warden protects. @s4db0ys2000 Drops only encourage people top try kill the Warden.You'll get loot from the chests that the Warden protects.

Warden is going to be the most difficult mob in Minecraft. Developers want it to be some sort of natural calamity way beyond the destructive power of two Minecraft bosses.

Mob drops are one of the primary reasons why players kill mobs. Developers do not want players to kill Wardens for loot. To not encourage players, this mob won't drop anything. While this will discourage some players from fighting the Warden, many will still take up the challenge.

Behavior

Warden at Minecraft Live 2020 (Image via Mojang)

Warden is a blind hostile mob, but by living in Minecraft's darkest place, it has developed a new way to identify enemies. This terrifying mob can locate other mobs or players by hearing their vibrations.

Wardens have far greater strength than Ender Dragon and Wither. It can kill players covered with netherite gear in just a couple of hits. Like hoglins, Wardens also knock their enemies.

At Minecraft Live 2021, Kingbdogz, a developer working on deep dark caves, said the Warden would also have a sense of smell. It can detect players from their smell even if they don't make any vibration.

Without a doubt, the Warden will be the most challenging mob Minecraft has ever seen. The entire deep dark caves will help Wardens locate enemies and defeat them.

