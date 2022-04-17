Where will Allay spawn in Minecraft 1.19?

Allay is a friendly mob that will be released in the next Minecraft 1.19 update. It was first introduced at the Live event in October 2021. It was part of the mob vote along with Glare and Copper Golem. The fanbase voted for Allay the most, hence it will be added to the game.

Mojang is releasing loads of snapshots and testing several aspects of the Minecraft 1.19 update, including the Allay. Even if the mob's spawn eggs are available in the creative mode inventory, players can explore the world to find them in specific locations.

Where to find the Allay in Minecraft 1.19?

1) Pillager Outposts

Pillager Outposts have been in the game for a long time now. They are usually surrounded by Pillagers and have a few iron golems trapped in wooden cells. This is where players will be able to find new mobs in Minecraft 1.19.

Along with iron golems, there will be a few Allays present in the wooden cells as well. This is one of the two places where these mobs can be found.

2) Woodland Mansions

Other than Pillager Outposts, one will be able to find these mobs in Woodland Mansions in Minecraft 1.19. When players enter the structure, they will need to look for a cell room where multiple prison cells will be made with cobblestone.

From there, they will find several of these mobs just flying aimlessly. The cell room is usually at the upper levels of the mansion, where the Evokers are present, so players need to be careful while rescuing these cute mobs.

When players notice these new mobs, they will instantly understand why they are held by Illagers and are only found in these structures. They can connect them to vexes, the hostile creatures summoned by the Evoker that look quite like Allays. Players can paint a picture of how Illager might be working on these passive cute mobs, turning them into vicious vexes.

Allays are cute and friendly mobs that can help players collect any items that are dropped on the floor. If they give this mob a certain item, they will try to look for it on the ground, pick it up, and throw it at them.

If one plays a note block near them, they will connect with the block and throw all the collected items near it.

