How to survive and win in Minecraft pillager outpost

Pillager outposts are one of the many naturally generated structures in Minecraft. These semi-rare structures can be generated in almost all biomes (excluding cave biomes). Although they are inhabited by loads of dangerous pillagers, they are not the most difficult structures to conquer. For new players, however, it can be a daunting experience.

Pillager outposts are small tower-like structures with three floors. Although the structure itself might be empty, all the pillagers can be found roaming around outside. They have crossbows and axes at the ready, so new players must always prepare before heading into the structure and fighting.

Ways to survive and win in Minecraft pillager outpost

Items to keep

Raiding a pillager outpost is not an extremely difficult task. Players can just run into the outpost, loot, and run away. However, sometimes pillagers can crowd players and they will have to fight all of them, so here are a few items to keep at hand:

Full enchanted iron/diamond armor

Enchanted sword and axe

Shield

Water bucket

Loads of food

Fighting pillagers

Pillagers near the outpost (Image via Minecraft)

There are two ways to fight pillagers, depending on the weapon being used by them. If they are using a crossbow, it's best to keep attacking them with a melee weapon, as it takes time for them to reload. Whereas, if they are using an axe, players will need to defend their attacks with a shield, and find the right time to attack back.

There are loads of them near the outpost, so players must always use shields and keep eating food whenever they get the time. This will prevent them from taking multiple damages at once.

Going straight for loot

Loot in the outpost (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

If players solely want to get the loot out of the structure and not engage with loads of pillagers, it's best to just sprint past all of them and head toward the outpost. As soon as players find the outpost, they need to locate the main entrance and make a run for it, as pillagers will hardly be able to hit them while they're running.

As soon as the player enters the outpost, they can close off the entrance to keep any pillagers from entering. They can then go to the top floor and loot from the chest. Although the loot in the structure is not the best, they may still find some useful items.

Burning the outpost

Outpost burning (Image via u/Spognate Reddit)

If players want to have some fun after looting the outpost, they can burn the whole structure down. On doing so, they will notice that the structure is mainly made of dark oak wooden planks. It can be burnt with flint and steel or TNT. After burning the whole place down, players can use a water bucket to get off the structure and scoot away.

