In Minecraft, players can colorize various items with the help of dyes. There are all sorts of colorful dyes in the game that help players personalize their worlds. All these dyes can be obtained in different ways; Some are naturally found in the world, whereas some need to be crafted by players themselves.

Dye is a type of item which can be extracted by other naturally generated things like flowers, squids, etc. After a player gets these natural items, they can be crafted to obtain various dyes.

It can then colorize concrete, terracotta, beds, pet collar, glass, leather armor, fireworks, and much more.

Complete list of all Minecraft dyes and how to obtain them

There are a total of 16 different colored dyes in the game. Depending on their production, they are divided into three types: primary, quasi-primary, and secondary. Every single dye is obtained by a different kind of method.

Primary Dyes

These dyes are crafted only from naturally spawning ingredients.

Primary dyes (image via Minecraft)

1) Black Dye

This can be crafted with two items: ink sac and wither rose.

2) Blue Dye

This can be crafted with two items: lapis lazuli and cornflower.

3) Brown Dye

This can be crafted with only one item: cocoa beans.

4) Green Dye

This can be crafted with only one item: Cactus.

5) Red Dye

This can be crafted with 4 items: poppy, rose bush, red tulip, and beetroot.

6) White Dye

This can be crafted with two items: bone meal and lily of the valley.

7) Yellow Dye

This can be crafted with two items: dandelion and sunflower.

Quasi-Primary

These dyes can be crafted from naturally spawning ingredients or by combining other dyes.

Quasi-Primary dyes (Image via Minecraft)

1) Light Blue Dye

This can either be crafted with blue orchids, or by combining blue and white dye.

2) Light Gray Dye

This can either be crafted with azure bluet, oxeye daisy, white tulip, or by combining white and gray dye. It can also be crafted with two white and one black dye.

3) Lime Dye

This can either be crafted with sea pickles, or by combining green and white dye.

4) Magenta Dye

This can either be crafted with lilac or allium. Or it can be crafted by combining purple and pink dyes; red, blue and pink dyes; or two red, bye and white dyes.

5) Orange Dye

This can either be crafted with orange tulips, or by combining red and yellow dyes.

6) Pink Dye

This can either be crafted with peony or pink tulips, or by combining red and white dyes.

Secondary

These dyes can be crafted by combining other primary dyes.

Secondary dyes (Image via Minecraft)

1) Cyan Dye

This can be crafted by combining green with either blue dye or lapis lazuli.

2) Gray Dye

This can be crafted either by combining black and white dye, or by combining ink sac and bone meal.

3) Purple Dye

This can be crafted by combining red dye with either blue dye or lapis lazuli.

