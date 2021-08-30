How to get bone meal using a composter in Minecraft

Bone meal is Minecraft's miracle growth formula, speeding the growth time of things like tree saplings, wheat, carrots and potatoes, and it can also be used to craft various dyes.

While bone meal is typically derived from bones and bone blocks, it can also be earned via composters, which can break down food and plant matter into extra bone meal.

Composters can be crafted but are also found as a job block in villages for farmer villagers. Though the composter is a fairly straightforward block regarding how it operates, there are certain things to keep in mind when using one to maximize its effectiveness.

Minecraft: How composters work

In Minecraft, composters work in layers. Each item added to a composter has a certain percentage chance to increase the layer level by one. Once the composter has reached its seventh level, it will be possible to harvest bone meal from within.

Here's a list that categorizes recyclable materials based on their chances of increasing the compost level:

30%

Beetroot seeds

Dried kelp

Grass

Glow berries

Hanging roots

Kelp

Leaves

Melon seeds

Moss carpet

Pumpkin seeds

Saplings

Seagrass

Small dripleaf

Sweet berries

Wheat seeds

50%

Cactus blocks

Dried kelp blocks

Flowering Azalea leaves

Glow lichen

Melon slices

Nether sprouts

Sugar cane

Tall grass

Vines

Weeping vines

Twisting vines

65%

Apples

Azalea blocks

Beetroots

Big dripleaf blocks

Carrots

Cocoa beans

Ferns

Flowers

Lily pads

Melon blocks

Moss blocks

Mushrooms

Mushroom stem blocks

Nether wart

Potatoes

Pumpkin blocks

Sea pickles

Shroomlight blocks

Spore blossoms

Wheat

Fungus

Roots

85%

Baked potatoes

Bread

Cookies

Flowering Azalea blocks

Hay bale blocks

Mushroom blocks

Nether Wart blocks

Warped war blocks

100%

Cake

Pumpkin pie

In order to harvest as much bone meal as possible from composters, Minecraft players will want to focus on using the higher-percentage foodstuffs and plant matter to increase the composter's level.

Because of this, some players opt to keep a composter close to their farms similar to how farmer villagers operate. That way, players can harvest their crops, feed a certain amount into the composter, and receive bone meal to speed up their crop production or use in other capacities.

Keeping composters close to farms is a great way to generate bone meal when there aren't enough bones to grind down in the crafting menu.

