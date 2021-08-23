5 best villagers in Minecraft to trade with

Trading is an amazing Minecraft feature that allows players to acquire many useful items by exchanging them for other items with villagers. Every villager except the nitwit, who does not have a profession, can be turned into a trader by placing a job site block next to them.

Once the player has traded with a villager, the trader cannot be unemployed even if their workstation block is broken. Every trader has five career levels: novice, apprentice, journeyman, expert and master. Players can increase their level by trading with them.

Minecraft: Who are the best villagers to trade with?

5) Cleric

A cleric is an excellent source of ender pearls, but they only offer them when they reach expert career level. However, leveling them up is relatively easy by trading rotten flesh with them for emeralds. If the player has a mob farm that yields rotten flesh, they can level up clerics in almost no time.

4) Toolsmith

Leveling up Toolsmiths takes time, but once they have reached journeyman level, toolsmiths can start trading diamond tools. Once they get to expert level, they will also offer enchanted diamond tools, like axes. Players will have to level them up to master level to trade enchanted diamond pickaxes with them for emeralds.

3) Armorer

Armorers are a great source of diamond armor items. They will start trading enchanted diamond leggings and boots at expert level and enchanted diamond helmets and chestplates at master level. If the player has an iron farm, they will have no problem leveling up armorers, because they trade emeralds for iron ingots.

2) Farmer

Farmers are among the best traders for players to get emeralds, because they trade them for common food items. Once the player has created an efficient automatic farm that yields potatoes or carrots, they can get lots of emeralds from farmer traders. Upon reaching master level, they will start offering golden carrots.

1) Librarian

Players can get rare enchanted books with enchantments like Mending from librarians in exchange for emeralds and books. The best thing about librarians is that they will offer these enchanted books on novice level. Therefore, players can get them to trade whatever enchantment they desire by placing and breaking their job site block.

