Villager trading hall in Minecraft: Everything players need to now

In Minecraft, there are various ways to obtain valuable and rare items, one of them being a villager trading hall, which can aid players throughout the game.

Villager trading halls are a way for players to have the constant ability to trade with villagers for valuable or rare items. A trading hall is a player-made structure in the Minecraft Overworld that can create villagers of different kinds when used with a villager-breeding area.

To get started with the villager trading hall in Minecraft, players must first have enough space for three beds,. They must also ensure each villager has either three bread loaves or 12 carrots, potatoes, or beetroot.

For villagers to "eat" the food provided, players must throw it at them so that they can put it into their inventory. This way, the villagers will eat the food when they choose, and it will cause them to have a baby villager, similar to how a player can breed Minecraft animals.

A deeper look at villager trading halls in Minecraft

Trading halls are also convenient when players want to trade out a villager with another villager. They also have a choice as to the villager's fate.

When a villager gets discarded in Minecraft, players can let them loose into the wilderness, where their fate will most likely end in death. They can also put villagers into a different breeding farm, such as the Iron Golem farm, where the breeder respawns Iron Golems when the previous one dies or is killed.

It is highly recommended for players not to kill villagers. This will not only cause the Iron Golem of the village to attack the player, but their popularity also drops. It causes Minecraft villager trades to be less worthy than their wealthy items that can grow throughout the trading processes.

Trading halls in Minecraft are made up of three parts: the input, storage, and output.

The input of trading halls is where villagers come from a villager breeder mechanism, where the three beds and food come into play.

The storage of the trading halls is when a player determines what trading villagers they want to have. Villagers in the trading halls must be protected from mobs in Minecraft that may hurt them, such as zombies. They also need to have their workstation blocks nearby, so villagers can restock their inventory after trading with a player.

The output is the ability for players to discard villagers as wanted throughout the trading hall. If a villager is worth more than what a player already has, the Minecraft player can discard that villager.

A look at villagers that are beneficial in Minecraft villager trading halls

There are many valuable villagers that have an abundance of items that, throughout the trading process, will have their inventory grow.

1) Butchers

Butchers buy raw meat off players in exchange for emeralds. They also sell cooked meat, which can be helpful to players who do not want to waste fuel, such as coal or wood, in cooking meat.

2) Farmers

The farmer villager of Minecraft buys crops in exchange for emeralds. Master-level farmers, a level reached after trading for quite some time, can sell golden carrots and glistening melons, which can then be used as potion ingredients.

3) Fishermen

Minecraft fishers will buy coal and string for emeralds but will sell cooked fish and campfires, as well as enchanted fishing poles. They will also accept a boat for two emeralds.

4) Librarians

The librarians at Minecraft have enchanted books, but trading with them can prove challenging unless a sugarcane farm is available to the player.

5) Clerics

Minecraft cleric villagers sell exotic items such as Redstone (used in brewing and crafting), lapis lazuli, glowstone, and bottles of enchanting. They also buy rotten flesh, which is a great way to dispose of the abundance a player can obtain when killing zombies.

6) Stone Masons

Stone Masons will buy clay, stone, and other rocks in exchange for emeralds, and they also sell terracotta, which can be of different colors. Players can use terracotta for decoration purposes.

7) Shepherds

As the title states, shepherds will trade in wool only. They sell colored wool for one emerald, but they will buy 18 pieces of wool, also for one emerald. For 18 emeralds, a player can sell shears to the shepherds.

8) Leatherworker

While Minecraft leatherworkers aren't necessarily the best to trade with, they offer help when getting rid of excess leather. Leather can be used to make armor, leads, and more but can become an abundance when a player kills many cows or llamas. Leatherworkers help players unload leather but rarely offer emeralds for trades.

9) Cartographers

In Minecraft, maps are one of the most critical inventory items a player can have, as they show them around the world, such as where they have been and how to get back to their home base. Cartographer villagers will buy paper and glass panes and sell banner patterns and explorer maps, which help players during their journey.

10) Fletchers

Fletcher villagers are a great way to earn emeralds quickly because they will buy 32 sticks for one emerald. They also sell arrows, crossbows, and enchanted bows, which can have anywhere from better aim to flaming arrows.

11) Blacksmiths

Blacksmiths in Minecraft have three different professions, all of which buy coal, iron, diamond, and lava from players. They also all sell bells, though each one sells various items the players cannot get from the other one.

The toolsmith sells stone, iron, and enchanted tools, while the weaponsmith sells iron, enchanted diamond swords, and diamond pickaxes. The armorer sells iron, chainmail, and diamond armor, which players can get up to two different pieces of.

The chainmail boots and helmet cost one emerald each to buy.

If players have iron farms, blacksmiths can be an excellent source of emeralds, as they will buy the iron from the player, paying only ever in emeralds.

All players need to build a villager trading hall to create a long hallway, but it can be spruced up with some decor, like plants, different stone and wood planks, paintings, etc. They should just make sure to have it readily guarded so mobs aren't spawning inside.