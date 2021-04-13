Enchanted Books in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Enchanted Books usually play a big part in most Minecraft playthroughs. Players can potentially discover some of the best enchantments in the game from these books.

Due to their ability to be found in various ways, players of any play style can find Enchanted Books. They also have the fantastic potential to be combined at an Anvil, creating solid enchantment combinations.

Enchanted Books in Minecraft

Obtaining

Jungle Temples have the possibility to have some of the best books! (Image via Minecraft)

Level 30 Enchanted Books can be found in the following locations:

Jungle Temple (4.5%)

Stronghold Altar Chest (2.5%)

Stronghold Storeroom Chest (4%)

Stronghold Library (67.8%)

Note: These percentages are increased in the Bedrock Edition.

Random Enchanted Books can be found in the following locations:

Dungeon Chest (14.9%)

Mineshaft Chest (14.1%)

Desert Temple Chest (23.5%)

Pillager Outpost Chest (11%)

Underwater Ruins Chest (21.7%)

Woodland Mansion Chest (14.9%)

Other techniques to find Enchanted Books will be listed below:

Fishing

Vindicators and Pillager drops during raids (Level 30 book)

Enchanting a book at Enchanting Table

Bartering with a Piglin (1/417 chance)

Usage

Shown: Combining to very good books into one! (Image via Minecraft)

Players can use Enchanted Books to upgrade their most useful tools, weapons, and armor.

When a tool, weapon, or armor is combined with an Enchanted Book at an Anvil, (shown above) players will be able to spend some of their Experience levels to enchant this item.

This is extremely useful as players may not want the random Enchantment chosen at the Enchanting Table. Instead, players can either search for Enchanted Books in the locations listed above or enchant a bunch of regular books until they get the desired Enchantment.

Players can also combine multiple books at an Anvil (shown above) to combine the two enchantments into one book. Two books of the same type and level can also be combined, which will add the two levels. Players who hoard Enchanted Books of the same type can save space this way.

