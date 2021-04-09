Top 5 uses of Gunpowder in Minecraft

Gunpowder is for the maniacs of Minecraft. When the player wants to see something blow up, they could easily craft some things with Gunpowder.

Players must be careful when using Gunpowder, as it may result in some unwanted consequences.

While most commonly used for TNT, Gunpowder also has other uses that are just as fun.

What are the best uses of Gunpowder in Minecraft?

#5 - Firework (basic)

Shown: A basic firework in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Players can craft basic Fireworks with their Gunpowder in Minecraft.

Basic Fireworks will shoot up into the sky but will not explode. They will just disappear in a small cloud of dust, disappointing all the players who witnessed it.

Players who want to see a big boom will need to craft Firework Stars instead.

#4 - Firework (with Firework Star)

Shown: Firework Stars in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

After crafting a good enough Firework Star, players will be content to know that they won't die in a small poof of smoke.

Firework Stars can be crafted with various materials: such as diamonds, glowstone, and even mob heads. Each material will add a different effect to the firework.

When used with redstone and dispensers, players can create their own fireworks show.

#3 - Fire Charge

Shown: Three fire charges being shot by dispensers (Image via Minecraft)

Fire Charges are a more dangerous use of Gunpowder.

Fire Charges can be used effectively as a base defense, as they do a good deal of damage when shot out of a dispenser.

They also act as a substitute for a Flint and Steel and are able to start fires when used on a block.

#2 - TNT

Shown: A stockpile of TNT (Image via Minecraft) Enter caption

TNT is the most enjoyable use of a player's hard-earned Gunpowder.

TNT is mainly used for enjoyment and not anything useful. However, some players will use TNT to mine out big areas in search of good resources, specifically Ancient Debris.

#1 - Splash Potion

Shown: A Creeper about to get destroyed by a potion (Image via Minecraft)

Splash Potions are the most practical use of a player's Gunpowder.

Used for defensive and offensive potions, players never know when they will need a Splash Potion. If a player is in a pinch, they can quickly throw a Splash Potion of Regeneration on the ground and gain some health back.

