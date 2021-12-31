Where to get all dyes in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft players love to customize everything they have. One of the best ways to do so is through the use of dyes. Dyes can be used to color beds, wool and carpet, among many other things. There are tons of dyes available in Minecraft, but there weren't really any added in the 1.18 update.

There are a total of 16 dyes in Minecraft. Here is what they are and where to find them.

Minecraft dyes: Where to find them and how to make them

Dyes do not come naturally in Minecraft. Players will have to craft, smelt or change an item to make one.

White- Bonemeal

Black- Ink sacs

Brown- Cocoa beans

Red- Poppies

Green- Smelted cacti

Blue- Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers

Yellow- Dandelions or sunflowers

Gray- Ink sacs and bonemeal together

Light gray- Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together

Orange- Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together

Lime- Green and white dye together

Light blue- Blue orchids or blue and white dye together

Cyan- Blue and green dye together

Pink- Red and white dye together

Purple- Red and blue dye together

Magenta- Lilacs or pink and purple dye

Magenta beds are made with purple dye and pink dye (Image via Minecraft)

Most of these are found pretty easily in the game. The flowers are found in plains biomes and others. Flowers are pretty common, so finding those dyes shouldn't prove to be too difficult.

Bonemeal is made out of bones that can be found in chests, as well as dropped from slain skeletons. Ink sacs come from slain Minecraft squids, but glowsquids drop glowing ink sacs, which won't make dye.

Cocoa beans are found in the jungle growing on trees. Cactus is found in the desert. Lapis Lazuli is found deep underground in the caves, mostly below Y level 0 thanks to the 1.18 update.

Adding white dye to other colored dyes can make different colors, such as grey, pink or light blue. These dyes can be added to several items like wool and beds.

