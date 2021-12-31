Where to get all dyes in Minecraft 1.18 version

Minecraft players love to customize everything they have. One of the best ways to do so is through the use of dyes. Dyes can be used to color beds, wool and carpet, among many other things. There are tons of dyes available in Minecraft, but there weren't really any added in the 1.18 update.
There are a total of 16 dyes in Minecraft. Here is what they are and where to find them.
Minecraft dyes: Where to find them and how to make them
Dyes do not come naturally in Minecraft. Players will have to craft, smelt or change an item to make one.
- White- Bonemeal
- Black- Ink sacs
- Brown- Cocoa beans
- Red- Poppies
- Green- Smelted cacti
- Blue- Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers
- Yellow- Dandelions or sunflowers
- Gray- Ink sacs and bonemeal together
- Light gray- Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together
- Orange- Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together
- Lime- Green and white dye together
- Light blue- Blue orchids or blue and white dye together
- Cyan- Blue and green dye together
- Pink- Red and white dye together
- Purple- Red and blue dye together
- Magenta- Lilacs or pink and purple dye
Most of these are found pretty easily in the game. The flowers are found in plains biomes and others. Flowers are pretty common, so finding those dyes shouldn't prove to be too difficult.
Bonemeal is made out of bones that can be found in chests, as well as dropped from slain skeletons. Ink sacs come from slain Minecraft squids, but glowsquids drop glowing ink sacs, which won't make dye.
Cocoa beans are found in the jungle growing on trees. Cactus is found in the desert. Lapis Lazuli is found deep underground in the caves, mostly below Y level 0 thanks to the 1.18 update.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Adding white dye to other colored dyes can make different colors, such as grey, pink or light blue. These dyes can be added to several items like wool and beds.