How to dye wool in Minecraft

Dying items is quite a useful skill in Minecraft. Players can design and decorate their builds in the game by using dyes to color the items. Dyes are easy to come by because there are a ton of different items that can be crafted into colored dyes.

Wool is one of the primary items that players dye in Minecraft, because it is used to create the colored version of several other blocks. Here's how to get them and how to use them.

Dying wool in Minecraft

Dying wool is simple. The crafting recipe is to simply add one wool (it can be any color at the start) and one dye of the desired color. If Minecraft players accidentally dye something the wrong color, it doesn't matter because they can simply craft it again with the correct color.

In order to color something like a block of wool, players will need to have at least one dye per block of wool. These can be in all the colors that Minecraft has available. The list of items in Minecraft that can be crafted into dye are as follows:

White- Bonemeal

Black- Ink sacs

Brown- Cocoa beans

Red- Poppies

Green- Smelted cacti

Blue- Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers

Minecraft @Minecraft



↣ redsto.ne/lapislazuli ↢ Feeling blue? Then you’re in the perfect mood to learn more about Minecraft’s number one blue dye: lapis lazuli. Read more about its complete history in this edition of Taking Inventory! Feeling blue? Then you’re in the perfect mood to learn more about Minecraft’s number one blue dye: lapis lazuli. Read more about its complete history in this edition of Taking Inventory!



↣ redsto.ne/lapislazuli ↢ https://t.co/k0E4jN3or9

Yellow- Dandelions or sunflowers

Gray- Ink sacs and bonemeal together

Light gray- Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together

Orange- Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together

Lime- Green and white dye together

Light blue- Blue orchids or blue and white dye together

Cyan- Blue and green dye together

Pink- Red and white dye together

Purple- Red and blue dye together

Magenta- Lilacs or pink and purple dye

Similarly, dying a sheep will also turn that sheep the same color and its wool will be sheared in that color from then on. This does not work with the "jeb_" nametag, as it will shear white even though it changes colors.

The jeb_ nametag makes the sheep change colors, but its wool will be white (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Along with wool, these dyes can be used to color beds, carpet, armor (in a cauldron), sheep, tamed wolves (their collar changes color), fireworks stars, glass, and clay. Dying items, especially wool, is easy if players have the right dye, which can be as simple as acquiring the right flower from outside.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by Atul S