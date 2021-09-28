How to dye wool in Minecraft

Dying items is quite a useful skill in Minecraft. Players can design and decorate their builds in the game by using dyes to color the items. Dyes are easy to come by because there are a ton of different items that can be crafted into colored dyes.
Wool is one of the primary items that players dye in Minecraft, because it is used to create the colored version of several other blocks. Here's how to get them and how to use them.
Dying wool in Minecraft
Dying wool is simple. The crafting recipe is to simply add one wool (it can be any color at the start) and one dye of the desired color. If Minecraft players accidentally dye something the wrong color, it doesn't matter because they can simply craft it again with the correct color.
In order to color something like a block of wool, players will need to have at least one dye per block of wool. These can be in all the colors that Minecraft has available. The list of items in Minecraft that can be crafted into dye are as follows:
- White- Bonemeal
- Black- Ink sacs
- Brown- Cocoa beans
- Red- Poppies
- Green- Smelted cacti
- Blue- Lapis Lazuli or Cornflowers
- Yellow- Dandelions or sunflowers
- Gray- Ink sacs and bonemeal together
- Light gray- Oxeye daisies or gray dye and white dye together
- Orange- Orange tulips or red and yellow dye together
- Lime- Green and white dye together
- Light blue- Blue orchids or blue and white dye together
- Cyan- Blue and green dye together
- Pink- Red and white dye together
- Purple- Red and blue dye together
- Magenta- Lilacs or pink and purple dye
Similarly, dying a sheep will also turn that sheep the same color and its wool will be sheared in that color from then on. This does not work with the "jeb_" nametag, as it will shear white even though it changes colors.
Along with wool, these dyes can be used to color beds, carpet, armor (in a cauldron), sheep, tamed wolves (their collar changes color), fireworks stars, glass, and clay. Dying items, especially wool, is easy if players have the right dye, which can be as simple as acquiring the right flower from outside.
