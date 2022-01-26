The world of Minecraft is filled with scattered treasure chests. These chests contain some valuable loot that a player can collect. Out of the many chest loots, a few are the rarest and most beneficial to a player.

Treasure chests are naturally generated blocks that contain all kinds of chest loot. These can be found in nearly all naturally generated structures in all three realms.

These chests contain all types of items, from useless bones and rotten flesh to ultra-rare and valuable items that can't be crafted by any means.

5 best chest loot items to find in Minecraft

Although there are several valuable items that a player can find in chest loot, here are the top 5 chest loot items to find in Minecraft:

5) Saddle

Saddle on a horse (Image via Minecraft)

Saddles are rare items that can only be found in chest loots and cannot be crafted by any means. These items help players ride and control horses, donkeys, mules, and other ridable mobs. Saddles can be found in Dungeons, Desert Temple, Nether Fortress, Bastion Remnants, etc.

4) Name Tags

Name tag in a chest (Image via Minecraft)

Name Tags are another rare item that cannot be crafted and can only be found in chest loot. These items enable players to name any mob in the game. Players can use an Anvil to name it and then use it on any mob. Name Tags can be found in Dungeons, Mineshafts, and Woodland Mansions.

3) Treasure Enchantment Book

Mending book in chest (Image via u/pajicadvance23 Reddit)

Certain treasure enchantments like Mending, Frost Walker, Soul Speed, etc., cannot be applied from an enchanting table. Players can find these enchanted books as chest loot. These can be found in Dungeons, Mineshafts, Bastion Remnants, Strongholds, etc.

2) Diamond Horse Armor

Diamond Horse Armor (Image via Mojang)

Horse armor cannot be crafted by any means and can only be found in chest loot. Diamond horse armor is the best as it offers maximum protection. This item can be found in various places like Dungeon, Desert Temples, End Cities, etc.

1) Enchanted Golden Apple

Enchanted Golden Apple (Image via Sportskeeda)

Enchanted golden apples are the most potent food items in the game. It offers players eight extra hearts and various protective status effects and is one of the rarest chest loot items, with a maximum chance of 6.5% in Bastion Remnants. This item can be found in Bastion Remnants, Woodland Mansions, Dungeons, etc.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

