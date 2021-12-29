In Minecraft, players can give a name to any living entity with the help of name tags. There are various types of living beings in the game to enhance the overall experience of the game. Players can trap or tame these living entities and name them whatever they want.

Name tags are rare items which have the special ability to give names to any living mob in the game. A name can be written in the name tag with the help of an anvil block and XP points. Since it's a special item, it cannot be crafted by any means.

Players will have to find the rare treasure item in the wild. There are majorly 3 best ways to get name tags in Minecraft:

How to find name tags in Minecraft

3) Fishing

Fishing for name tags (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Fishing is one way to obtain a name tag. Through fishing, players can get all types of items, ranging from raw fish to ultra rare treasures. This is not the best way to get a rare name tag, but it is definitely a viable option.

Players can increase the chances of getting a name tag by using 'Luck of the Sea' enchantment on their fishing rods. This will increase the chance of getting treasure items which include name tags.

2) Trading with Librarian

Librarian trading name tags (Image via Minecraft)

A Librarian is one of the most useful villagers in Minecraft. They can trade all sorts of valuable items like treasure enchantment books and name tags. When a player trades with a Librarian, they level up and offer more items to trade.

The only downside to obtaining name tags from Librarians is that they have to be at their highest level for them to trade name tags. Hence, taking Librarians to the highest level can take time and a lot of emeralds.

1) Chest Loot

Chest loot in Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Even if there is no certainty that players will find name tags in chest loots, this is the best way to look for the rare item. Players have the highest chance of finding a name tag in chest loot. Chests found in Mineshafts, Dungeons, Buried Treasures, and Woodland Mansions can have name tags in them.

