5 best Minecraft seeds for pillager outposts

Minecraft has a lot of natural structures that generate in every world. Pillager outposts are one of these structures found in any biome that can generate villages. Players will also find outposts in the new mountain sub biomes coming in the Caves & Cliffs update part 2.

Finding these structures can sometimes seem complicated. Therefore, gamers can use Minecraft seeds to generate specific worlds with outposts generated at the specified coordinates or close to spawn.

Best seeds to explore pillager outposts in Minecraft

5) Pillager outpost with a caged iron golem (Seed: 2700163110)

A pillager outpost (Image via Minecraft)

This excellent Java Edition seed spawns the player quite far from an outpost with some cool features. At -1014, 78, 1809, an outpost generates in this seed that has a caged iron golem and four scarecrows.

The pillager outpost generates next to a taiga and plains biome. Therefore, they can also find foxes next to it.

4) Outpost next to a village (Seed: 1535792966)

Outpost and a village (Image via Minecraft)

Using this seed, Bedrock Edition gamers can generate a world that spawns them about 150-200 blocks away from a village with a pillager outpost. The coordinates of the village are 636, 63, 140.

From the village, they can get useful items, and once ready, they can take on the pillagers in the outpost.

3) Outpost embedded in a hill (Seed: 4420483777669439963)

Unique pillager outpost generation (Image via Minecraft)

Like most seeds in this list, this seed is for Java Edition. It generates a pillager outpost at 151, 64, -240 embedded on the hill next to it.

Because of this, the hill gives a cave-like feel when exploring the unexposed side of the outpost.

2) Desert temple merged with an outpost (Seed: 38139859344449569)

A desert temple and village outpost (Image via Minecraft)

This rare Minecraft Java Edition seed spawns players right next to a desert temple, part of which has been replaced by a pillager outpost.

There are six empty cages around the temple. They can get emeralds, diamonds, and quite a few golden apples from the loot chests present in the desert temple.

1) Pillager outpost next to woodland mansion (Seed: 7210414366237083040)

Pillager outpost and woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Woodland mansions are massive structures where players can find unique mobs like vindicators and evokers.

When they generate a world using this seed, it spawns them about 40 blocks away from a pillager outpost with a woodland mansion in front of it. This seed only works in Java Edition.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer