Top 5 most dangerous Illager mobs in Minecraft

Illagers are a particular type of hostile mob in Minecraft that look quite similar to normal villagers, but are grayish in color and hostile towards players. They also have different strengths that they use against the players. Currently, there are a total of 5 types in the game, with some being easy to kill while others are quite dangerous.

Although these hostile mobs primarily spawn in the Pillager Outpost and the Woodland Mansion, they can also spawn in raids and patrols. Mainly hostile towards players and villages, they attack with crossbows, axes, and even magic. The article below will list these five types in the order of how dangerous they are.

5 most dangerous types of Illager mobs in Minecraft

5) Pillager

Being the most basic variant of Illagers, Pillagers usually spawn in patrols, raids and pillager outposts. They generally carry crossbows and shoot players and other mobs from a distance. Although they can be killed easily and are the least dangerous, they can deal some serious damage if they are present in groups.

4) Illusioner (Java Edition only)

These are unused Illager variants that do not spawn anywhere in the world and can only be summoned by players with commands. Therefore, they cannot spawn in a normal survival world. However, once spawned, they can be quite dangerous, as they apply a blindness effect when first encountered. They further become invisible and spawn four decoys that keep attacking the player by firing arrows every second.

3) Vindicator

Vindicators are strong Illagers that mainly spawn in a Woodland Mansion and in raids. When they see any player, villager, or iron golem, they change their stance and wield an iron ax to charge towards them. Being surprisingly fast, players should be cautious of them as they can easily deal more than four and a half hearts damage in one hit in easy mode.

2) Ravager

Ravagers are huge hostile mobs that only spawn during raids. They can either spawn without a jockey or with a normal Illager as their jockey. With 50 hearts of health, they are one of the strongest Illagers, capable of dealing more than 4 hearts of damage with a single hit in easy mode. However, because of their large size, they are rather slow.

1) Evoker

Arguably the most dangerous Illager in the game, Evokers usually spawn in Woodland Mansions and raids. Interestingly, they are able to use different magical tricks against players. One of the most annoying and lethal tricks of an Evoker is that it spawns several vexes.

These pixie-like mobs can fly through walls and hunt players down with iron swords. Even after players find Evokers, they summon several fangs that hurt players and keep them away.

