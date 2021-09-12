Evoker in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Before Minecraft 1.11 update, villagers lived a peaceful life. Their lives changed forever as Mojang added illagers to Minecraft. Illagers are not only hostile towards players, they are also hostile towards villagers, wandering traders, snow golems, and iron golems.

In Minecraft, players can find various types of illager mobs. However, none match the strength of the evokers. Mojang added evokers as a mini-boss for players to defeat after making some progress in the game.

Evokers are one of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft. They only have 12 hearts, but that doesn't stop them from taking down enemies covered in armor. This article shares information about the strongest illager in Minecraft, Evokers.

What players need to know about Evokers in Minecraft

Where do Evokers spawn?

Evokers naturally spawn inside woodland mansions in Minecraft. Once defeated, evokers do not respawn in woodland mansions. Evokers also spawn during pillager raids when the world's difficulty is set to normal or hard.

When a player cursed with Bad Omen enters a village, Minecraft will start a raid on that village. During the raid, all types of illager mobs attack the villagers. Players can either fight them to become the 'Hero of the Village' or run away to save their lives.

Types of attacks evokers use in Minecraft

Evoker attacking (Image via Mojang)

Evokers have two types of attacks: summoning vexes and fang attacks.

Unlike other illagers, Evokers don't rely on medieval weapons like crossbows and axes. Evokers use magic to summon vexes in Minecraft. Vexes are small, powerful creatures who can fly and pass through blocks to attack their enemies.

Due to their small size and high attack damage, killing vexes is one of the most challenging things in Minecraft. Evokers use close-range fang attacks against players who come near them.

Evokers also have a special magic attack, but not for players. When evokers are not attacking, they will often change the color of any nearby blue sheep and say "wololo." It is a reference to the priests from "Age of Empires."

Reward for defeating evokers

Totem of undying (Image via Mojang)

Evokers are supposed to be a mini-boss. It is natural for players to expect some amazing loot from them. By defeating an evoker, players will get one totem of undying.

A totem of undying allows players to escape death. While holding a totem of undying, if the player's health goes below zero, the totem will activate and save the player from dying. Upon activation, the totem of undying provides regeneration, absorption, and fire resistance.

