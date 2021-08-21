List of illagers in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 

Minecraft Village and Pillage update was all about improving villagers and introducing their arch-enemy illagers. The 1.14 update was the best and worst update for villagers.

While illagers share some similarities with villagers, their behavior is completely opposite. Unlike villagers, illagers are armed and know how to attack. Illagers are capable of wielding melee weapons, ranged weapons, as well as magic.

Illagers are a hostile mob type in Minecraft. Players can find various kinds of illagers while exploring their worlds. This article lists down all illagers available in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Illagers in Minecraft

Pillagers

Pillagers are the most common illager-type mob in Minecraft. Almost all players have encountered pillagers at some point in their Minecraft journey. Pillagers are illagers armed with crossbows. At high difficulty levels, pillagers can spawn with enchanted crossbows.

Players can find pillagers spawning on patrols, at pillager outposts and during raids.

Vindicators

Vindicators (Image via Minecraft)

Vindicators are similar to pillagers, but they use axes instead of crossbows. Players can find vindicators in woodland mansions and during raids. Unlike in Java Edition, vindicators can also spawn as members of patrols in Minecraft Bedrock.

Vindicators are farmed for their emerald drops. Players can create a raid farm to farm vinidicators and other illager mobs.

Evokers

Evokers are the most powerful illager mob in Minecraft. Instead of relying on traditional weapons, evokers prefer to use magic attacks. Evokers have two ways of attacking, fang attack and summoning vexes.

Both attacks are deadly. Nonetheless, if a player can defeat an evoker in battle, they will be rewarded with the totem of undying. With this totem, players can escape death in Minecraft.

Ravager

Ravagers mean danger and saddles (Image via Minecraft)

Ravager, also known as illager-beast, is one of the strongest mobs in Minecraft. They have 100 health points, the same as iron golems. Along with high HP, ravagers also have high attack strength. Fortunately, players will find these monsters only during raids,

Minecraft Bedrock Edition lacks one illager mob called illusioner, which is exclusive to Java Edition. However, even in Java Edition, the illusioner can only be summoned using commands and not implemented in the regular gameplay.

