How to summon Illusioner in Minecraft

There are plenty of great mobs in Minecraft. Mobs can provide good loot, a fun challenge and more. The typical way to fight mobs is to wait for night time and go outside, as long as it's not peaceful.

There are several great mobs that won't spawn regularly like that, though.

Pillagers, Vindicators, Wither Skeletons, Blazes, Strays, Spider Jockeys and Illusioners are some of the more uncommon mobs and many of them require specific stipulations to be met before they can spawn.

Fighting them can be difficult but very rewarding and they drop what can be considered the best loot in the game.

Some of them are difficult to find in-game, which is where the summon command comes in handy. The command can be used to summon any mob, from a wolf to the Wither.

The Illusioner is one of the hardest mobs to fight and has some really good loot. Here's how to summon one.

Summoning an Illusioner in Minecraft

The summon command is a cheat and players will need to activate it before using it. This can be done in the world settings, before or after world creation.

This will disable achievements in that world, but cheats will stay on until turned off by the player.

The summon command is available on all platforms. Some mobs aren't, but the Illusioner is.

To summon the mob, the syntax is: "/summon Illusioner [pos] [nbt]". Position tags are not necessary. Sending this into the chat will summon one Illusioner to fight.

Illusioner (Image via Minecraft)

The Illusioner is a member of the Illager family. It is armed with a bow and can cast spells on players, making it arguably the most dangerous Illager. They drop their bows, which have a small chance of being enchanted, and a banner, if it is a captain.

Illusioners do not spawn naturally in any biome, nor do they spawn in any structures. Woodland mansions and Illager Outposts will not have Illusioners.

There is also no spawn egg for it in Creative. Summoning it remains the only way of getting one.

What behavior should an Illusioner (Illusion Illager) have in Minecraft Bedrock? Behavior must be different from Java Edition. Suggest your ideas. #MinecraftAddons #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/eiALDGWNvQ — Marc Jones (@_marcjones_) May 19, 2019

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Related: Top 5 rarest hostile mobs in Minecraft

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for more in-game updates!

Edited by R. Elahi