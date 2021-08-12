Top 5 rarest hostile mobs in Minecraft

While adventuring in the Minecraft world, players will find different types of creatures that spawn naturally. Animals or any other living entity in the game are called mobs. Based on how they behave, players can identify whether a mob is hostile, neutral or passive.

As the name suggests, hostile mobs are the most dangerous creatures that players can find in Minecraft. There are many of them in the game, some of which spawn very rarely.

Minecraft: The rarest hostile mobs

5) Elder guardians

An elder guardian (Image via Minecraft)

Players can find elder guardians in ocean monuments. Three of these mobs spawn in different rooms of the structure. They have an enormous amount of health points and can deal damage in two ways. Players can sustain up to 16 points of damage from their laser attack and three from their spikes.

4) Piglin brutes

Players can find piglin brutes only in bastion remnants. They are a lot stronger than regular piglins and spawn in small numbers. They have a total of 50 health points and can deal up to 19 health points of damage when armed.

Defeating them is relatively easy when they are not wielding a weapon, because their attack strength is almost half without it. There's also an 8.5% chance that a piglin brute will drop a golden axe upon death.

3) Vex

These are tiny flying creatures that spawn in groups of three when an evoker performs its summoning attack. They only have 14 health points and can deal up to 13.5 health points of damage in one hit. Sadly, they do not drop any items when killed by a player.

2) Ender dragons

The ender dragon is one of the most famous mobs in the game, and only one spawns naturally in every world. It is one of the deadliest mobs in Minecraft, and players can find it in the End dimension. Once the naturally generated dragon has been defeated, it can be respawned using four end crystals.

1) Jockey mobs

A jockey mob in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

When a mob has naturally spawned with another mob riding it, it is called a jockey mob. There are five mobs in the game that can be ridden by other mobs: the spider, chicken, skeleton, strider and ravager. Normal variants of these mobs are commonly seen, but their jockey variant is extremely rare.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

