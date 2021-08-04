Full list of Minecraft mobs with health

Minecraft has tons of creatures that roam the realms within the game, also known as mobs.

The game originally had only seven mobs, but in the decade of development since then, Minecraft has grown in mobs ten times over. Currently, Minecraft features over 70 mobs. With every update, that number will likely continue to increase.

Each mob has its own special abilities and unique properties. Some are passive, which means they will never attack a player.

Some are neutral, and those mobs will attack players who provoke them first. Many are hostile, which means they will always attack a player.

Some mobs are harder to fight against based on their health. Just like players who have 10 hearts, Minecraft mobs have their own amount of health they can withstand before death.

Here is every single Minecraft mob currently in the game, along with how much health they have individually.

Every Minecraft mob and their amount of health

Passive mobs

Axolotl - 7 hearts

Bat - 3 hearts

Cat - 5 hearts

Chicken - 2 hearts

Cod - 1.5 heart (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)

Cow - 5 hearts

Donkey - 7.5 to 15 hearts

Fox - 5 hearts (Java), 10 hearts (Bedrock)

Glow Squid - 5 hearts

Horse - 7.5 to 15 hearts

Mooshroom - 5 hearts

Mule - 7.5 to 15 hearts

Ocelot - 5 hearts

Parrot - 3 hearts

Pig - 5 hearts

Rabbit - 1.5 hearts

Salmon - 1.5 heart (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)

Sheep - 4 hearts

Skeleton Horse - 7.5 hearts

Snow Golem - 2 hearts

Squid - 5 hearts

Strider - 10 hearts

Tropical Fish - 1.5 heart (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)

Turtle - 15 hearts

Villager - 10 hearts

Wandering Trader - 10 hearts

Neutral mobs

Bee - 5 hearts

Cave Spider - 6 hearts

Dolphin - 5 hearts

Enderman - 20 hearts

Goat - 5 hearts

Iron Golem - 5 hearts

Llama - 7.5 to 15 hearts

Piglin - 8 hearts

Panda - 5 to 10 hearts

Polar Bear - 15 hearts

Pufferfish - 1.5 heart (Java), 3 hearts (Bedrock)

Spider - 8 hearts

Wolf - 4 hearts (wild), 10 hearts (tamed)

Zombified Piglin - 10 hearts

Hostile mobs

Blaze - 10 hearts

Creeper - 10 hearts

Drowned - 10 hearts

Elder Guardian - 40 hearts

Endermite - 4 hearts

Evoker - 12 hearts

Ghast - 5 hearts

Guardian - 15 hearts

Hoglin - 20 hearts

Husk - 10 hearts

Magma cube - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big)

Phantom - 10 hearts

Piglin Brute - 25 hearts

Pillager - 12 hearts

Ravager - 50 hearts

Shulker - 15 hearts

Silverfish - 4 hearts

Skeleton - 10 hearts

Slime - .5 hearts (small), 2 hearts (medium), 8 hearts (big)

Stray - 10 hearts

Vex - 7 hearts

Vindicator - 12 hearts

Witch - 13 hearts

Wither skeleton - 10 hearts

Zombie - 10 hearts

Zombie Villager - 10 hearts

Warden* - estimated 40+ hearts (unconfirmed)

*The warden will be implemented in the upcoming 1.18 Minecraft update.

Boss mobs

Ender Dragon - 100 hearts

Wither - 150 hearts (Java), 300 hearts (Bedrock)

Other

Notably, there are also jockey mobs that sometimes spawn into Minecraft worlds. Although rare, jockeys combine two Minecraft mobs into one. One mob will ride the other and they will attack players together.

The individual mobs featured in jockey mobs will have the same amount of health as they would if they were separated. These jockeys include:

Spider/Skeleton

Chicken/Zombie

Skeleton/Skeleton Horse

Ravager/Pillager

Zombie Piglin/Strider

