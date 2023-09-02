10 Minecraft mob fun facts you may not know

Minecraft has a whole host of mobs that players can interact with. Some are passive and friendly, while others are hostile and will try to kill players in several ways. While each and every mob has a basic nature towards players and each other, there are many unique features hidden within some of these entities.

There could be many new players out there who might not know about them. So, here are a few fun facts beginners should about mobs in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Experienced players might know most of them and not find this list useful. This piece is directed particularly at beginners.

10 fun facts about Minecraft mobs

1) Piglin's dance

Piglins can dance in Minecraft after killing Hoglins (Image via Reddit/u/Emojicoolman56)

Though Piglins are dangerous neutral mobs that can attack players, they also have a rivalry with Hoglins. Occasionally, players will witness both kinds of mobs fighting with each other. If a Piglin defeats a Hoglin, there is a 10% chance that they could perform a victory dance by bobbing their heads and making a T-pose.

2) Camel can carry more than 200,000 entities

A Minecraft Redditor discovered that camels can carry more than 200,000 entities (Image via Mojang)

Since camels are new to the game, many players are still discovering new facts about the entity. Since these mobs can ordinarily carry two players at once, a Redditor by the name of 'u/GoopyLee25' began experimenting and recently discovered how the mob can carry more than 200,000 entities on its back. In a deleted Reddit post, two players were seen sitting on the camel with two parrots on both shoulders and an inventory filled with shulker boxes in which turtle eggs were stored.

3) Upside-down mobs

Dinnerbone name tag will flip any mob upside down in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Dinnerbone name tag is a funny Minecraft Easter egg that can turn any mob upside-down whenever it is applied to it. This easter egg was introduced by Mojang developer Nathan Adams, whose username was also 'Dinnerbone'. Despite being upside-down, these mobs can perform all kinds of tasks normally.

4) Seven unused mobs

There are seven unused Minecraft mobs that can only be summoned with commands (Image via Sporskeeda)

Although most mobs are present in the game and can naturally spawn in a world, there are seven entities whose information is located in the game files, but they do not spawn anywhere in the world. Some of these mobs are exclusive to Java Edition, while others are exclusive to Bedrock Edition. The only way to summon these mobs is through specific commands and cheats.

5) Rainbow sheep

Sheep's color will cycle through rainbow colors once it is named 'jeb_' in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Naming the name tag 'jeb_' and placing it on a sheep allows it to continuously cycle through rainbow colors. This is another name tag Easter egg that is quite fascinating to discover. 'Jeb' is Minecraft's senior developer Jens Bergensten's nickname and username in the game.

6) Parrots can make different mob sounds as a prank

Parrots can imitate the sounds of various mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Occasionally, parrots can make idle sounds of nearby hostile and neutral mobs like Creepers, Blaze, Drowned, Elder Guardian, Ender Dragon, Enderman, Ghast zombie, Phantom, and more. This, of course, can sometimes trick a player into thinking that one of the hostile mobs is near the player.

7) Turtles can turn into bowls when struck by lightning

Turtles turn into bowls after dying from lightning strikes (Image via Mojang)

Turtles are one of the most adorable and peaceful mobs in the game. Players usually try to protect them from other hostile mobs and keep them as pets. However, there is a rare chance that they could die from a lightning strike during thunderstorms. In this case, turtles unfortunately die, with nothing but a bowl remaining. This is because the mob itself dies and only drops its shell in the form of a bowl.

8) Iron Golems give poppies to villagers

Iron Golems can occasionally give poppy flowers to villagers in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Iron Golems will rarely be seen giving poppy flowers to villagers. They will hold out their hand with a poppy flower in it while looking at the villagers. This is a direct reference to the animated film Laputa: Castle in the Sky by Hayao Miyazaki, where ancient robots do a similar thing.

9) Evokers change blue sheep color to red

Evokers have a weird tendency to change blue sheep's color to red in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If an evoker does not attack any player and the mob griefing game rule is set to true, these magic-wielding hostile mobs will find a blue sheep in a 16-block radius and change its color to red. While doing so, they emit orange swirl particles and look at the sheep on which they are applying the spell.

10) Vindicator becomes hostile towards every mob except Illagers

If a vindicator is named 'Johnny', it becomes hostile towards every mob (Image via Mojang)

Though vindicators are mainly hostile towards players, they can be named 'Johnny' using another name tag trick to make them hostile towards every mob except Illagers. This is a clear easter egg and a reference to the iconic film The Shining, in which Jack Nicholson's character also wields an axe.