Every Minecraft name tag trick in 2023

Minecraft was released over a decade ago, and throughout its history, it has received countless updates. The game's developers are impressively active, and they release many new things each year. With these updates, the developers sometimes slip in an easter egg.

Since the game requires mobs to be given certain names to access a few easter eggs, players are unlikely to come across one of these unintended.

Name tag tricks in Minecraft

A name tag is an uncraftable item that allows players to rename mobs. Players often rename specific mobs to ensure they are not despawned on their own. However, a few tricks can also be performed by giving mobs certain names. Here's a list of all the mob name tricks in Minecraft:

Upside-down mob models

An upside-down sheep (Image via Mojang)

By naming mobs (except Ender Dragon, Squid, and Glow Squid), "Dinnerbone" and "Grumm," the usernames of two Minecraft developers, players can render their models upside-down. The mob continues to behave as it normally would, making the easter egg even more amusing.

The cool thing about this Easter egg is that even players with these usernames will have upside-down player models.

Rainbow sheep

A sheep named "jeb_" turns into a rainbow sheep (Image via Mojang)

Sheep will naturally spawn in a handful of different colors, however, players can convert them into rainbow sheep as well. A sheep can be turned into a color-changing sheep by naming it "jeb_" regardless of its natural color.

The sheep will continuously cycle through all the colors in which a sheep can possibly be dyed in Minecraft. That said, the color of the wool dropped by the color-changing sheep will be the same as the sheep's original color.

Toast the rabbit

A rabbit named "Toast" (Image via Mojang)

A special rabbit skin can be applied to any rabbit by naming it "Toast". It is black and white in color, which is very much different than the default single-color bunnies in Minecraft.

This special skin was added to Minecraft by Ryan Holtz, a developer of Minecraft, at the request of user xyzen420.

Johnny

A vindicator named "Johnny" (Image via Mojang)

Vindicators are uncommon hostile mobs that players are better off from not having to face. This is because this mob can deal a lot of damage with each of its attacks.

Players can create a unique vindicator that is hostile towards every other mob (except illagers and ghasts) by naming it "Johnny".

Getting a name tag

Loot chests in a mineshaft (Image via Mojang)

Players must first get a name tag to try out any of the aforementioned easter eggs. Since this item is uncraftable, acquiring it may take a while. One of the easiest ways to get a name tag is by trading with a librarian. Master-level librarians will offer a name tag for twenty emeralds.

Players who can't trade with a villager will have to look for loot chests. Specifically, loot chests of dungeons, mineshafts, ancient cities, and woodland mansions can have a name tag. Bedrock players may also find one in a buried treasure.

Once the player has a name tag, they can rename it using an anvil and use it on a mob. It is worth noting that the special names by which easter eggs can be accessed are case-sensitive.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes