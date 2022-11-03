Minecraft is a game that is full of beautiful landscapes that feature high mountain peaks and endless seas. On top of that, you can pick any one of those areas to call home and build anything you desire.

You can also find mobs and creatures that inhabit the world. Some of these creatures are hostile mobs (such as the Warden or Ender Dragon) that will stop at nothing to destroy you. On the other hand, others (like the Axolotl and Rabbit) are cute and cuddly creatures.

This article will explain how you can get a rabbit in Minecraft and what they can be used for in the game.

How can players find and use rabbits in Minecraft?

Rabbits in Minecraft, just like their real-life counterparts, are small floppy-eared creatures that hop around. Although they are not the most common passive mob in the game, you can find them happily bouncing around grassy, snowy, or sandy biomes.

The area that you find the rabbit in will dictate the color that it sports. So rabbit breeders who are looking for a specific type or color will need to make sure they travel to the correct location. Here are the types of rabbits in Minecraft and the areas they inhabit:

Yellow Rabbits:

Desert

White, Black & White Rabbits:

Snowy Plains

Snowy Taiga

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Frozen Ocean‌ (Bedrock Only)

Frozen River‌ (Bedrock Only)

Snowy Beach‌ (Bedrock Only)

Black, Brown, Brown & White Rabbits:

Flower Forest

Taiga

Meadow

Old Growth Pine Taiga‌ (Java Edition Only)

Old Growth Spruce Taiga‌ (Java Edition Only)

How to capture and breed rabbits in Minecraft

Once you have located the type of rabbit you wish to capture as a pet, you can lure it closer by holding a carrot, a golden carrot, or a dandelion in your hand. If you are within eight blocks of a rabbit when you do so, it will slowly begin approaching you.

You can also breed rabbits by feeding two adult rabbits a carrot, golden carrot, or dandelion. This will cause them to spawn a baby rabbit at their location.

Rabbits can also be placed on leads and moved around the world. This can make moving lots of rabbits to another area a bit easier.

What do rabbits drop for the player?

After breeding enough rabbits, you may want to know what you can use them for. Rabbits in Minecraft actually have a few different uses. For example, they drop rabbit hide and rabbit meat upon being killed.

You can take the hide and craft it into leather, which can then be made into armor and other items. In addition, you can also use the rabbit meat to cook food that will help satiate your hunger.

Lastly, rabbits can also drop a rabbit's foot. These items can be used in brewing and are a relatively rare drop when killing rabbits.

Rabbits are a great mob to have in Minecraft

Rabbits are a cute mob with a lot of utility, and it's always a good idea to have some rabbits around you in your world. Besides being good to look at, they are also a good way to stay well-fed and make some armor.

Rabbits are a great choice for those looking for a fun animal to breed.

