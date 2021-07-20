Where do rabbits spawn in Minecraft?

Rabbits have been a mob in Minecraft for a long time now since their addition in the 1.8 update. They are a passive overworld spawn and can sometimes be tricky to pin down and even trickier to notice. They're small and very quick, making them even harder to spot than chickens. Rabbits have a lot of uses and can be put into an enclosure as pets, too.

Rabbits will follow Minecraft players who carry dandelions, carrots or golden carrots anywhere they go. This will allow players to have even more pets, though they can't be tamed. They can be bred, however, and breeding and killing them can be a good source of some really valuable items.

Breeding rabbits. Image via Minecraft Wiki

Rabbits spawning in Minecraft

Rabbits can give players many useful items. They will drop rabbit hide, which is like leather and can be used to craft actual leather or a bundle. Using four rabbit hide will craft one leather, and using six rabbit hide and two string will make a bundle.

Rabbits will also drop rabbit meat, which is edible and cookable. The last and rarest drop from a rabbit is a rabbit's foot. Rabbit's foot is used to make a potion of leaping or a mundane potion, which is used for making a potion of weakness. A rabbit's foot is also an item that can be traded to a Cleric for emeralds.

Bundles can now be crafted from 2 string and 6 rabbit hide. pic.twitter.com/OGPMaiqQPX — Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs - Update Info! (@mcupdates600) July 17, 2021

Before breeding or keeping rabbits as pets, it's important to be able to find them. Two would be needed for breeding, but if one can be found, it can be killed for the various items that many Minecraft players find useful. Using a Looting III sword is the best way to acquire their loot.

Rabbit's foot. Image via Dig MInecraft

Rabbits can be found in a few places. They will spawn in groups of three to four and can be found in desert biomes, forest biomes, snow biomes and savannah biomes.

Rabbits will often be different colors in different biomes. In the winter biome, sometimes the rabbit will be white with black spots, making them difficult to see. They are also very quick and do not like to be around players, so they will scatter. Killing them is a challenge because they are so quick and afraid of players.

Love that my little cousin decided to spawn a bunch of rabbits in Minecraft in front of me and then proceed to kill and blow them up 😔 — ᴀᴄᴏʀɴ ⁷🌱 ( +ㅅ-)🗡 (@coffeewithjoon) July 19, 2021

