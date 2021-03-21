Though they are cute and fluffy, killing the rabbits of Minecraft can offer players both a source of food and the potential to receive an achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Rabbits are passive mobs that can be found in a variety of biomes throughout the Overworld in Minecraft.

In Bedrock Edition, these cute creatures can be encountered in deserts, flower forests, taigas, snowy taigas, frozen variants, snowy tundras, and soon to be mountain grove biomes in the 1.17 update.

The color fur that a rabbit has corresponds to the biome that each rabbit was spawned in. Unfortunately, Minecraft players are going to need to hunt down and kill these adorable mobs in order to earn the "Rabbit Season" achievement.

Once players have acquired a piece of raw rabbit, they will simply need to cook it up at a furnace or a campfire and then eat it to get the achievement.

This article breaks down where to find rabbits and how to cook up their meat, thus explaining how to earn the "Rabbit Season" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Rabbit Season

As stated previously, rabbits can be found in a variety of different locations throughout the Overworld. Players may be able to explore their individual game worlds naturally, and eventually run into a rabbit.

However, Minecraft players who are having trouble finding an appropriate biome where rabbits can be found, can refer to this article for help. This article breaks down how to find almost any biome in Minecraft for each individual game world.

Once Minecraft players have found an adult rabbit, they will just need to give the mob a few punches or a quick swing from a sword. Unfortunately, raw rabbits are not a guaranteed drop, so players may need to kill a few different rabbits to get the item of interest.

Cooking raw rabbit meat at a furnace in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

After players have received their piece of raw rabbit meat, they are going to need to turn it into a piece of cooked rabbit. This can be done by placing the raw rabbit into a furnace or campfire, along with a fuel source.

After just a few moments of cooking, Minecraft players will be able to take out their tasty morsel of cooked rabbit. Once Minecraft players have obtained their piece of cooked rabbit, they will simply need to eat it to earn the "Rabbit Season" achievement on Bedrock Edition.

