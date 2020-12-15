Minecraft is home to a variety of different biomes to explore, and players can use a couple of different techniques to find specific ones more easily.

With over 66 biomes types that can exist in Minecraft's Overworld, it can be difficult to pick a specific one to build in, or to even find one for that matter. Luckily, there are a two main methods that Minecraft players can use in order to find a specific biome that they are looking for. Those being an online biome finder tool and console commands.

It can be tricky to find a certain biome sometimes, a precious jungle biome or an igloo spawning biome may be seem impossible to find at times. With just a quick tweak in searching strategy, finding a specific biome can be a whole lot easier of a process.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can find specific biomes for their game world.

How to easily find every biome in Minecraft

Specific biomes can be difficult to find sometimes in Minecraft, maybe it might be that mushroom island or mesa that seem far too elusive. Instead of spending hours running around in a seed, trying to find a certain biome that a player wants,

Minecraft players can employ a few different technique instead. Luckily, at least one of these methods can be used for both the Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft.

Using Console Commands to find a specific biome

Minecraft players can use console commands to quickly locate a biome of interest in-game (Image via AndyDrewXP/YouTube)

The simplest and most straightforward to find a specific biome on Java Edition, is by using console commands in-game. Of course, this does require players to be playing in a world that has cheats enabled. There is an alternative method that does not require cheats instead, for players who would prefer not to resort to this method.

Players on Java Edition need to type "/locatebiome" in-game and a window will pop up with different options for Minecraft players to pick from. Chose the selected biome of interest and hit enter. This will inform player where the nearest biome of that type is located. Then players can simply or walk or teleport there.

Using an online biome finder

Chunkbase can be used by Minecraft players to find a specific biome in their seed. (Image via chunkbase.com)

Not everyone is comfortable using cheats or console commands in-game to just find a biome, and that's okay. In addition, many players don't even play on Java Edition. Instead, all Minecraft players can use an online biome finder tool, such as chunkbase.

All Minecraft players will need to do is type in the seed of the world that they are interested in finding a biome in. From there, an entire map of the game world will be generated and players can scroll through until they find the coordinates for the biome they are looking for.

Players can then hop right back into their game world and track their way to their desired destination using the coordinates they just received.

This method works for both the Java and Bedrock Editions of Minecraft, and will serve as the best bet for finding a specific biome for most players.

