Top 5 things players didn't know about the rabbit in Minecraft

With this variant of rabbits in Minecraft showing up in version 1.8, there is a small list of things that players don't know about it in Minecraft.

While playing the game, players can find these little creatures almost everywhere. From the tan desert biome to the tundra, gamers can find Minecraft rabbits anywhere they look.

Here's a guide to get to know these animals via five things players didn't know about the rabbit in Minecraft.

Five facts players didn't know about rabbits in Minecraft

#1 - Walking a rabbit with a lead

Image via Mojang

Like other animals throughout the game, rabbits can be caught and walked to different locations using a lead. A rabbit in Minecraft can also be secured to a fence using the lead.

Players might be unable to get it to follow them with food. Sometimes, rabbits run out of the gate before players can close it. At such times, it's time to break out the lead.

Advertisement

#2 - Potions out of rabbit parts

Image via Mojang

It's not necessarily common for rabbits in Minecraft to drop more than just rabbit hide and meat.

On occasion, though, rabbits in Minecraft will drop a rabbit's foot as well. Rabbit's foot is an ingredient used to brew potions.

#3 - Rabbits in the vegetable garden

Image via Mojang

When carrot crops are left unattended, rabbits will go in and eat the carrots without damaging the plant.

Carrots won't need to be planted after a few rabbits in Minecraft get in. However, a player will have to wait for the carrots to grow again.

Advertisement

#4 - His name is Toast

Image via Mojang

Players can take a name tag and change the name to Toast by using an anvil. After having the name tag labeled Toast, they can then use it to name a rabbit as Toast. Once named, the rabbit's fur pattern will change and look like the image above.

If one of these rabbits in Minecraft were to breed, the babies wouldn't have the Toast fur. They would have the coat that the parent used to have.

#5 - Breeding

Image via Mojang

Advertisement

These animals can be bred using either a golden or regular carrot. Rabbits in Minecraft can also be bred after being given dandelions.

The rabbit babies will tend to have the same fur as one parent. However, on rare occasions, a baby rabbit will have skin that corresponds with the biome the parent rabbits were bred in.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views.