How to get leather in Minecraft

Minecraft players will likely need leather at one point or another. There are many ways to get and use leather in Minecraft.

Leather can be secured through mob drops, fishing, crafting, looting, bartering, and trading. When the leather has found its way into a player's inventory, it can be used to make armor, books, and item frames.

Minecraft Guide: How to get leather

Mob Drops

A few mobs drop leather when they're killed. The mobs are:

cows

mooshrooms

horses

donkeys

mules

llamas

hoglins

We asked our community to name the Piglin Beast, and after loads of creative suggestions, we finally settled with… Professor… Oinkington?! Wait, wrong name! Introducing: The HOGLIN!



↣ https://t.co/IbrVl3Jtx6 ↢ pic.twitter.com/5wKGU8toIX — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 19, 2019

If a player kills a fox with leather in its mouth, they have an 8.5% chance of collecting it. On the other hand, if players drop food down, the fox will abandon the leather.

Fishing

Advertisement

Image via Minecraft

When a Minecraft player is fishing, they can reel in "junk items." There's a 1% chance of catching leather as a junk item with a rod that's free of enchantments. A player also has a 1% chance of catching leather boots with an unenchanted fishing rod; however, the boots will be damaged (10%-100%).

Crafting

A player can also craft leather from rabbit hide, which is obtained by killing rabbits. Here is the arrangement that the hide should be placed in to yield leather:

Image via Minecraft

Looting

Players can also loot leather from chests that generate in the world. These chests include the village tanner's chest (17.3% chance in both Bedrock and Java) and the bastion bridge chest (47.9% chance in Bedrock and Java).

Barter and Trade in Minecraft

Minecraft players can barter and trade in order to obtain leather.

Bartering

Advertisement

Bartering is conducted between a player and a piglin (nether mob) in Minecraft. They're hostile mobs that a player can barter with by giving them gold ingots. There are a variety of items that a player might receive in this deal, and four-ten pieces of leather is one of them.

They’re tough, they can’t be tricked like their foolish cousins, and they definitely do not barter!



Let’s give a warm welcome to the Piglin Brute: the golden axe-wielding mob who’s already decided you’re a thief! pic.twitter.com/vMZyOusK0X — Minecraft (@Minecraft) August 11, 2020

Trading

Trading is conducted between a villager and the player. A player can trade an emerald for six pieces of leather with a novice leatherworker in a village. The trade is always an option in Bedrock edition and has a 66.6% chance in Minecraft Java edition.

What is Leather Used For?

Leather is used to make armor, books, and item frames in Minecraft.

Leather Armor Recipe

Helmet:

Leather Helmet; Image via Minecraft

Chestplate:

Leather Chestplate; Image via Minecraft

Leggings:

Leather Leggings; Image via Minecraft

Boots:

Leather Boots; Image via Minecraft

Book Recipe

Advertisement

Books in Minecraft can serve a few purposes. They can be enchanted and used as a method to enchant other items, serve as an offered item in trading, and be used as decoration when used for bookshelves.

Image via Minecraft

Item Frame Recipe

Item frames are a great way to preserve an item, like a head or a beloved sword. This allows the player to see it instead of having to resort to a chest to contain it.

Image via Minecraft

Overview

Leather armor can also be dyed to match the style of the player, making it more personal. Other types of armor don't contain this feature.

Leather is often overlooked in the game because players tend to seek resources of better quality. While iron tools, weapons, and armor does perform better, leather still serves its part. Without it, some Minecraft players wouldn't make it through mining or a nighttime adventure when just entering their world.