Dyes in Minecraft are one of the primary ways to add color to the game world, by being used to change the natural color of a plethora of items, blocks, and mobs.

Minecraft is a game of opportunity where players are only limited by their own creativity and imagination. Throughout history, people have expressed their own unique individuality and preferences through their color choices.

Minecraft players have the same opportunity to do so with the use of dyes. Dyes are primarily used to recolor popular items such as beds, the collar of a tamed pet, stained glass, and more.

There are sixteen dyes that players can find in Minecraft, and this article will be showcasing how to get every single one.

How to get every color of dye in Minecraft

Here is a visual guide for every item needed to craft all the available dye.

#1 White

All the player has to do here is gather some bones, which are found the easiest by slaying skeletons. Skeletons, like the majority of hostile mobs, spawn in dark places such as caves and during the night cycle. For Minecraft gamers interested in gathering a ton of bones or white, a hostile mob farm can really help with that.

Lily of the valleys can also be used, which are found in flower forest biomes.

#2 Red

This is a simple and straight forward one, all a player has to do is go and find a poppy and then pop it into a crafting window or table. Flowers naturally spawn on grass or dirt blocks with at least light level eight.

#3 Orange

This Minecraft dye can be crafted by combining yellow dye and red dye in a crafting window or table. However, players can also convert orange tulips that are found in the Overworld into orange dye.

#4 Pink

All a Minecraft player has to do here is place a red dye and white dye into a crafting window next to each other horizontally. Viola! Pink dye. Pink tulips can also be crafted into pink dye.

#5 Yellow

Sunflowers and dandelions are all a Minecraft player needs here. They both can be converting into yellow dye.

For someone looking to do this in a more cheeky way, yellow dye can also be found in chests found within mason houses in certain Minecraft villages.

#6 Lime

This one is found by simply mixing white and green dye in a crafting table or by smelting sea pickles, which can be found growing admits coral reefs.

#7 Green

Go to any desert biome and start on the hunt for some cactuses. Then the Minecraft player just needs to pop the cactus in a furnace with a heat source, and presto some green dye will be cooked right up.

#8 Light Blue

Another simple one, just find a blue orchard, which are found in swamp biomes, and craft it by itself into light blue dye. Minecraft players can also mix blue and white dye for the very same result

#9 Cyan

This one is found by mixing blue dye and green dye in any crafting window. Just place one of each side by side horizontally, and cyan dye can be crafted.

#10 Blue

Blue dye can be crafted directly from cornflowers found in the Overworld. Minecraft players can also use any lapis lazuili that they have found while mining.

#11 Magenta

This one is just a quick mix of purple dye and pink dye in a crafting table, simple and straight forward. Minecraft players who prefer the flower route, can also convert alliums.

#12 Purple

For those who have made it this far, I am sure the pattern is becoming clear. This one is a mix between red dye and blue dye, in the same method as the other mixed dyes on this list.

#13 Brown

This one is found by gathering cocoa beans from cocoa found in jungle biomes. It is a simple craft conversion from a crafting table.

#14 Gray

Similar to cyan dye, this one is found by mixing white dye and black dye instead. Just place one of each side by side horizontally, and gray dye can be crafted. In Bedrock Edition, players can also try their luck with a Wandering Trader.

#15 Light Gray

The are three different flowers that players can use to craft light gray dye, with those being azure bullets, white tulips, and oxeye daisies. Also, gray dye and white dye can be mixed for the same result.

#16 Black

Black dye is crafted from Ink sacs, which can be obtained the simplest way by killing squids. Just go to a large body of water, search for these tentacle creatures, and slay away.

This dye can also be obtained from Wither Roses, which spawn whenever a Wither kills another living mob. However, this is a much more high risk method and gathering from squids is far safer and easier.

Best of luck with gathering all of these dyes, but most importantly have fun using them in a Minecraft world.