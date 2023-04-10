5 best Minecraft build ideas for Easter

It’s no secret that Minecraft is a big part of many kids' lives. Thus, we decided to find some awesome ideas to build with your friends in Minecraft. Building structures is a popular activity within Minecraft, and many players create incredible builds each day. We take a look at five unique Easter builds that you can use as inspiration when building or creating something special for the occasion.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Easter offers incredible designs to create in Minecraft

5) Simple Easter Bunny

This simple Easter Bunny design is an interesting build. The first thing to do is to make an Easter egg. The only limitation will be how big of an egg you want it to be (and whether or not there are any available materials). It is best constructed on a creative server.

Despite being small, this Easter Bunny uses a decent amount of materials and is an especially fantastic build for kids. The build was constructed by YouTuber Mr.Potatoe.

4) Easter Chick

The Easter Chick is ideal for those new to building in-game. It's simple, and it teaches you how to make easy Minecraft builds to help hone your skills. This is a good build for those who play on survival servers, as it requires only a few resources.

If you already know how to play the game or are an expert at it, the Easter Chick build is still worth your time. It will allow you to show off your creativity as well. This YouTube tutorial was made by Minecraft YouTuber Wheelassassin Guides.

3) Easter Egg

The Easter Egg is another simple build but still requires quite a few resources depending on how large you would like to build it. This specific build uses a red and green color scheme, which is somewhat reminiscent of Christmas but still looks perfect for Easter.

This build was created by YouTuber Faberistry. Easter Eggs are commonly made even in real life, and a popular activity is hiding them around the house on Easter, leading to a fun treasure hunt. This can also be done in Minecraft using this build.

2) Beautiful Cathedral

The Cathedral is a great Easter build as it is beautiful, with its stained glass windows and prominent design. Stained glass was invented in the Middle Ages as a way to decorate churches with colorful images that would not fade away over time. These days, it is still used in many churches and other buildings, making this structure a great way to show off your building skills while honoring the occasion.

You can also use this build as an opportunity to show off your modern craftsmanship skills. The Cathedral was created by YouTuber Minecraft Fantasy Builds, and one can tell how much work was put into it.

1) Bunny in a basket

If you're looking for something cute and Easter-ish, this is a great option. Use a basket as the base of your bunny and decorate it with flowers and other ornaments. Just make sure to leave enough room for the face and ears.

This cute Easter Bunny in a basket can even be turned into a home thanks to its large size. The walls of the basket are big enough to keep all monsters out. It was built by YouTuber Wheelassassin Guides.

