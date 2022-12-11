5 best medieval build ideas for beginners in Minecraft

Building is one of the best ways to utilize the mechanics of Minecraft, as it allows players to make anything they want in a space that is, with all intents and purposes, virtually endless. Additionally, there are a ton of options for players to choose from while deciding what to build.

One of the most popular building choices is medieval-style structures. These include castles, bridges, and other structures that depict the cultural and economic revival of the Middle Ages. This article will list some of the best medieval-style builds players can attempt in Minecraft.

Minecraft 1.19: Awesome build designs that will take you back to medieval times

5) Dungeon

No medieval structure is complete without a dungeon. After all, the medieval period is known for wars and the capture of prisoners. Dungeons are the perfect place to store anything unwanted built below them or inside their lower sections.

For players who want to play single-player and regular multiplayer, decorating a dungeon can bring an entirely new dynamic to their build. However, players playing on a role-playing server, or engaging in role-playing on their own servers will find dungeons highly useful for keeping prisoners or players who may be timed out.

4) Medieval town or city

Medieval-style towns and cities can be made in a ton of ways, but one of the most convenient methods for players to work on one would be to build a group of close-knit, cottage-like houses in a medium-sized area.

When going for a town build, players can take inspiration from The Shiganshina District, a town that is featured in the popular anime series Attack on Titan. Players can even surround their town with a wall, as shown in the anime.

On the other hand, medieval city designs are also an option. However, for a city to differ from a town, players will have to add a host of additional features like city halls, fountains, castles, dirt roads, and more. If the player is building near water, they should add ports, ships, docks, and more.

3) Watermill

Watermills are some of the most popular build ideas in medieval-style architecture in Minecraft. Many players choose to build these structures as they stand out and showcase a complex design that is great to look at.

While a wheel on its own can be quite good, pouring water on it will make it look like the real thing. Unfortunately, Vanilla Minecraft doesn’t have a way to move watermills. However, many mods allow stationary vanilla objects to move, so players might want to check those out.

2) Bridge

Medieval bridges are the pride of the Middle Ages, and Minecraft is the perfect platform to showcase some bridge designs that are inspired by medieval architecture. Being a sandbox game that allows players to build endlessly can end up with many structures sitting far away from each other.

Additionally, the last few Minecraft updates have completely changed how the game's terrain is generated, which culminates in the need to travel great distances over a jagged terrain.

There are many medieval bridge designs out there. However, each share some sort of similarity. A great example of a medieval bridge would be the Old London Bridge, which can be used to build in Minecraft.

1) Castle

This one is a no-brainer. Castles are a staple of both the medieval period as well as building in Minecraft. Players have been building them since the earliest versions of the game, and the beauty of these structures is that every single one of them brings their own castle design into the mix.

Aside from representing glory and medieval architecture, castles can also serve as a home base for many players who decide to build them in survival mode.

Some players decide to build a large castle complex with many towers, a moat surrounding it, and a drawbridge, while others decide to make a small structure in order to focus more on designing the interior sections of the castle.

There are innumerable castle builds available on YouTube and subreddits like /Minecraftbuilds, which players can use to help them in their castle build.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes