Where do camels spawn in Minecraft 1.20 update?

Mojang dropped yet another installment in the form of the Minecraft 1.20 update for its age-old sandbox title, bringing loads of new features like mobs, biomes, structures, blocks, and items. One of the entities is a camel, which the Swedish company revealed right after it announced the update. This mob has already been added to the game as of this writing.

Camels are passive mobs on which you can sit and ride around the overworld. However, after you update the game and enter a world, you must first find these animals before interacting with them. Hence, here is a simple guide to finding camels in the title.

How to find camels in the Minecraft 1.20 update?

Find a desert village in a desert biome

You must find a desert village located in a desert biome in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

First, you must know that camels will only spawn in desert villages, found in desert biomes in the Overworld. Apart from this structure, they will not be found anywhere else.

Hence, you must venture out in the wild to find a desert biome first; these usually develop in hotter regions. However, they are slightly harder to find as they are uncommon in the world.

Once you find the biome, you must scour every bit of it to see whether a village generates or not. If it does not, you will have to head further to find a new desert biome with a village.

Every single desert village will have one camel spawning in it. However, if they are accidentally killed, they will not respawn in it anymore.

Rarity depending on old and new worlds

You will have to find new desert villages to spawn Camels in Minecraft 1.20 update if you are in an old world (Image via Mojang)

As with every update that Mojang releases, it makes sure that any of the new features do not interfere with the old world that you have been playing in for years. Hence, the rarity and difficulty of finding a camel depend on whether the world is new or old.

If you are in your old map, you won't find any camels in a desert village that you have already discovered. Unfortunately, you will have to travel even further to generate new chunks where all the new features will start to generate and spawn.

However, if you are in a brand new world, the first desert village you find will have a camel in it.

What can camels do?

Camels are passive mobs that can be tamed and ridden in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Camels can be tamed with cactus blocks once they are found. After they are tamed, you can sit on them and ride around. Like any other ridable mob, they need to be saddled for you to control them. However, the special feature they have is that two players can simultaneously ride them with one saddle.

Though camels are not as quick as horses, they have a special feature where they can dash forward instead of jumping.

