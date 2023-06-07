Horse vs Camel in Minecraft 1.20 update: Which is the better ride for you?

The Minecraft 1.20 update brings a lot of new and exciting changes to the title, making it a fresh experience for returning players. The additions range from new resources (like bamboo wood) for you to farm and use on your builds to an entirely new mount to tame and use when exploring the different biomes of the game's world.

The mount in question is a camel, which is a rather compelling alternative for the horse, which used to be the standard means for players to get around the map. Much like horses, camels can be found roaming specific biomes and can be tamed to use them as mounts. They are often located near the desert area of the map, usually resting or simply sitting near their perching point.

Despite sharing the same utility, camels are quite different from horses and feature their own specific use cases in Minecraft 1.20 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Why camel is a better choice than a horse in Minecraft 1.20 update

Both camels and horses feature their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Camels, although slow, are best used when you're playing the game in co-op and want to share a common mount with your friend. Unlike horses, they can carry two riders simultaneously.

Another major advantage to using the camel is its special ability, i.e., the rechargeable jump boost that can help you cross uneven terrain without having to slow down to a crawl. Apart from that, camels also have a height advantage, given they are one of the tallest mobs in the game.

Unlike horses, camels also do not require taming before you can mount them. This means you won't need to farm them; you can simply approach them in the wild, whenever you wish to ride them.

Unfortunately, camels do not come equipped with armor, which makes them vulnerable to damage. Additionally, they do not drop any loot when killed.

Why horses are a better choice in Minecraft 1.20 update

While camels are great mounts in the Minecraft 1.20 update, horses are still the best choice if you're looking for speed. Not only are horses faster than camels, but they also come equipped with armor, keeping themselves relatively safe from damage. Horses also jump much higher than camels and can do so while sprinting.

Unfortunately, you will need to tame wild horses in order to mount them, which can be a hassle. This also means you will have to keep a few horses in a dedicated stable to use them whenever you want to venture out into the wild.

Lastly, horses drop leather when they're killed, which gives some incentive to farming them if you're running out of leather for your builds.

The choice between horses and camels depends on what you need

Horses and camels have their own specific use cases. When it comes to exploring harsh terrain like deserts and forests, the camel is the best choice. However, if you're looking for speed, horses are the best mounts that you can find in Minecraft 1.20 update (provide you are willing to spend time taming them).

