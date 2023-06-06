How to make and use bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft's 1.20 update brings a plethora of changes to the sandbox title and its moment-to-moment gameplay loop. Almost a decade after the game's release, players finally have a brand-new wood type to make use of, i.e., bamboo wood. The latest patch brings not only a new wood type but also a special use case for it.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to make and use bamboo wood in the Minecraft 1.20 update.

How to make bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20 update

Added with the most recent Minecraft update, bamboo wood is easily identifiable in the wild by its distinct texture that resembles real-life dried bamboo shoots. The key advantage of using bamboo over normal wood types is its rigidity and fresh new texture work, making it viable for large-scale builds. Bamboo wood is also way easier to farm than other traditional wood types.

Similar to other wood types in Minecraft, bamboo wood can be farmed in jungle biomes. However, it's best to simply create your own bamboo farm to get an unlimited supply of these resources.

To create bamboo wood, all you have to do is combine nine bamboo pieces on the crafting table, accessible via the inventory menu. You can use the bamboo wood block to then craft bamboo planks, which is quite useful in builds and a great alternative for normal wood.

How to use bamboo wood in Minecraft 1.20 update

Once you have plenty of bamboo wood blocks and planks at your disposal, you're all set to use them for crafting structures and adding them to your existing builds. Here's a list of all the existing structures that can be crafted using the newly added bamboo wood:

Stairs: You can craft stairs by arranging six bamboo planks in a "staircase" pattern, i.e., one plank below another, connected by their edge.

Slab: You can craft the Slab (mostly used for adding additional rigidity to your builds or to provide a base for new structures), by placing three bamboo planks horizontally adjacent to one another.

Fence: The Fence can easily be crafted using four bamboo planks by arranging them in a "net-like" pattern.

Fence Gate: The Fence Gate can be crafted easily by simply arranging four or more bamboo planks in a "criss-cross" pattern.

Door: The Door can be crafted by using multiple bamboo wood blocks and surrounding them with bamboo planks.

Trapdoor: To craft the Trapdoor, you will need to follow the same process as the Door, albeit on a smaller scale.

Sign: The Sign or a Signpost can be crafted by simply filling adjacent rows with bamboo wood blocks and using a stick (any other wood type or element) in the middle cell.

Button: Crafting a Button is fairly simple, as all you need to do is fill the crafting area with a single Bamboo plank, which you can use as a switch for any of the contraptions in your build.

Pressure Plate: The Pressure Plate can be crafted via the same method as the Button.

Raft: Crafting a Raft follows the same general principle as other wood types, i.e., you need to combine five or more bamboo planks in a square or rectangular structure, with a hollowed base, preferably built by adding additional planks around the edge of the base block.

That's everything you need to know about bamboo wood in Minecraft's 1.20 update.

