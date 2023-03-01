5 best Minecraft structures to find in a new world (2023)

Minecraft's near-endless world keeps generating as players explore and travel. The world also creates several different structures in all three realms, encouraging players to explore it even more. Some of these structures spawn different kinds of mobs and even have special loot present in chests.

In 2023, Mojang is planning to release the 1.20 update. With this new installment, some of the structures will receive certain features that will make them interesting once again. On the other hand, some structures will always help whenever a new world is created.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top Five structures to find in Minecraft in 2023

5) Village (preferably desert village)

Desert village is the only structure where camels will spawn in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Mojang)

Villages are considered the best structures to find whenever players start a new world. It is a peaceful settlement where villagers live and work. These mobs have the ability to trade. Players can use them for trading less useful items and buying more important ones. Moreover, villages also have many useful resources that can be essential to players.

After Mojang releases the 1.20 update, desert villages will become a popular variant for most players, as newly added camels will spawn in them.

4) Buried Treasure

Buried treasure chest give players loads of useful items to get a headstart in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players enter a new world, they start by collecting all the basic blocks and items to create the most basic gear for themselves. However, if they find a buried treasure early in the game, they will have several essential items that can be used in the future as they progress gradually.

Buried treasure is not precisely a full-fledged structure, but it is considered one in the game. They can be found by finding a buried treasure map in shipwrecks or underwater ruins.

3) Shipwrecks

Shipwrecks contain one or two treasure chests with a buried treasure map in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players spawn near an ocean, they must explore the vast body of water to find a shipwreck to loot. These structures are common in the game and can give players good loot. However, the chances of getting good loot depend on their generation. One particular area of the ship contains the main chest, where all the valuable items are located.

Even if players are unable to find the treasure chest, they will most likely find a buried treasure map in one of the two chests.

2) Desert Temple

Desert Temples will generate new suspicious sand blocks in the Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players stumble upon a vast desert at the start of a new world, they might as well explore it to find desert temples, especially after the 1.20 update. Desert temples are slightly tricky to navigate as there might be hostile mobs. Additionally, there is a secret hole at the bottom of which there are four treasure chests, but there is also a pressure plate in the middle that activates a TNT trap.

After the 1.20 update, a separate room in the structure will generate suspicious sand blocks that can be brushed to reveal new items, like pottery shards and sniffer eggs.

1) Mineshaft

Mineshafts are also dangerous places with several chests to loot in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When players head underground to mine for useful blocks, they should also explore mineshafts. These abandoned mines will contain loads of rails, wooden blocks, and even chests. If they are lucky enough, they can find rare name tags inside chests that allow players to name items and mobs.

However, one must be careful while exploring mineshafts since cave spider spawners also generate in them. Apart from cave spiders, regular hostile mobs can also spawn in the dark areas of the structure.

Poll : 0 votes