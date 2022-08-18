4 best Minecraft 1.19 seeds for shipwrecks

Shipwrecks in Minecraft 1.19 are structures that randomly generate in the oceans and have a few chests with loot.

Players might run into one of these structures while exploring vast bodies of water. However, if they want to instantly find them and get a headstart on their journey, there are a few seeds that spawn them near shipwrecks.

Seeds are a special combination of numbers and alphabets that essentially create a new world. Every world that is created in the game has a unique seed. No two different worlds have the same seed.

Players can find all kinds of special seeds that spawn them in some of the most fascinating places. Here are some seeds that spawn players near shipwrecks.

49128 and 3 other Minecraft 1.19 seeds that players can use to find shipwrecks

1) Full shipwreck (Seed - -821822247)

Shipwreck deep in the ocean slightly far from spawn in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

When players enter this world for the first time, they will spawn in a huge regular swamp biome. They will need to go to the coordinates provided below to reach a full shipwreck. A complete shipwreck is quite rare since most of them are either broken or do not have a chest.

This shipwreck is deep in the ocean near an ocean monument. If players want to get to this structure early in the game, they must be cautious of the ocean monument.

Coordinates: 3894, 39, 174

2) Shipwreck between two ocean monuments (Seed - 49128)

Shipwreck between two ocean monuments in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is another brilliant seed if players want to quickly find a shipwreck and get good loot.

After spawning in this world, players should head west and keep going until they see an ocean monument. Once they find the massive structure, they can scout around the area to find the shipwreck. Coordinates to the exact location are provided below.

This is a special shipwreck since it is located between two ocean monuments that are quite close to each other.

Coordinates: -312, 42, -76

3) Two shipwrecks in coral reef (Seed - 5005)

First nearest shipwreck in the coral reef in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is another great seed to spawn in if players want to instantly find shipwrecks and loot them.

Players will spawn on a beach near a huge body of water with coral reefs. When they head southwest while swimming, they will find a broken shipwreck with a few chests. They can go even further in the same direction to find another shipwreck.

Coordinates: -197, 54, -609

4) Spawn next to a shipwreck (Seed - 12947)

Shipwreck right beside spawn in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

This is arguably the best seed to find a shipwreck within seconds.

The moment players spawn in the world, they should look to the west to see an ocean with a shipwreck a few blocks away from them. The ship will be submerged in water, while the mast will be above the surface.

Coordinates: -74, 59, 112

