In the world of Minecraft, there are loads of secret structures for players to explore, and one of them is an ocean monument. An ocean monument is one of the toughest structures to go to and explore. To conquer the monument, players will need to be properly prepared.

As players know, ocean monuments are always swarming with loads of guardians which can attack the moment players come near the monument. Entering the ocean monument and winning can be tricky. However, with the right tools and a set strategy, players can kill all the guardians and three elder guardians and conquer the monument.

Top 5 tips to win the ocean monument in Minecraft

Although there are many ways and weapons with which players can win, here are 5 best tips to win in a Minecraft ocean monument.

5) Use Enchanted Trident

Trident (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanted Tridents are an excellent weapon which players can use while fighting in the ocean monument. With good enchantment, tridents can return to the player and can do lethal damage to the guardians.

4) Use Water breathing potions

Water breathing potion being brewed (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft has several useful potions which a player can use while fighting. In the case of ocean monuments, breathing is the paramount problem players may face. multiple water breathing potions can help them stay inside the ocean monument and defeat the guardians in one go.

3) Build an Axolotl Army

Axolotl Army fighting Elder Guardian (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls are the cutest predators that were recently added to the game with Caves and Cliffs updates. These mobs attack every underwater mob, including guardians and elder guardians. If players gain their trust, they can fight with the players against the hostile mobs.

2) Use Conduits

Conduit (Image via Minecraft)

Many players usually use conduits after they defeat the ocean monument and take prismarine blocks from it. However, conduits can be made and strategically placed inside the ocean monument to give the players it's powers during the fight. They can find a suitable place for the conduits to work and activate them.

1) Break Guardian's line of sight

Guardian's laser (Image via Minecraft 101)

This is an extremely effective way to win in the ocean monument without even taking any damage from the guardians. Guardians only attack players from a distance after they charge their laser with their eyes. If players keep moving and break their line of sight, they won't be able to attack the player.

