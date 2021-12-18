Easiest way to drain an Ocean Monument in Minecraft 1.18

In the Minecraft 1.18 version, many players will want to drain an ocean monument. Ocean monuments in Minecraft have been a fan-favorite structure for building a megabase. With the Minecraft 1.18 version released on November 30, 2021, many players will jump back into the block game to experience Minecraft differently.

Draining ocean monuments and building a base around them has been popular in the Minecraft community. It is one of the biggest and most attractive structures in the game, but conquering it and draining it can be a massive task for any player.

Draining an Ocean Monument using Sponge and sand/gravel in Minecraft 1.18 version

After defeating the three Elder Guardian mobs in the ocean monument, players can find a sponge room. This room will contain loads of wet sponges, which a player can obtain by breaking them. This block is an essential tool to drain the whole ocean monument.

Sponge room in ocean monument (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

After this, players will need to gather multiple stacks of sand or gravel. With these gravity-affected blocks, players will have to make a frame around the ocean monument so that no excess water seeps in. This also helps in removing water inside the perimeter.

Draining an ocean monument (Image via u/goin_home Reddit)

Then, players can start soaking all the water from every room in the monument. If players run out of dry sponges, they can go to the Nether and place the wet sponges, which instantly dries them up.

By repeating this process with sponges and sand or gravel. Players can quickly drain a whole ocean monument in Minecraft 1.18.

Remember, Guardians might still spawn in ocean monuments even after all of them are dead. The ocean monument chunks can spawn Guardians with or without the presence of water. Hence to prevent this, players will have to drain the monument's surroundings as well in Minecraft 1.18.

