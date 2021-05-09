Conquering an ocean monument in Minecraft has many benefits. Using the ocean monument, players can build a guardian farm to get an endless supply of prismarine shards, prismarine crystals, raw cod, and salmon. But one of the main reasons players raid ocean monuments are for sponges.

Sponges are one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft. Players can only find these blocks in ocean monuments. There are only two ways to obtain them in vanilla Minecraft. Players can find wet sponges in the sponge rooms of ocean monuments or by killing elder guardians. On average, a single sponge room contains 30 wet sponges.

Sponges are mainly used for absorbing water blocks. It comes in handy when creating an aquatic base or draining water from an ocean monument. This article shows players on how to use sponges efficiently in Minecraft.

The efficient use of sponges in Minecraft

Wet sponges in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Since sponges are a rare resource, players have to use them as efficiently they can. Sponges have a unique ability to absorb water blocks surrounding them. Inside the sponge room, sponges are in wet condition. Players can mine sponges quicker with a hoe.

One sponge can absorb all the water blocks in a seven-block radius. After absorbing water, the block turns into a wet sponge and needs to be dried before using it again. Due to this, spamming sponge blocks to drain water is not the most efficient way.

Dividing an ocean monument (Image via YouTube/Kemit)

In the case of an ocean monument, players have to divide the ocean monument into different sections and areas. Players can use sand (or gravel) to surround the ocean monument without diving and placing blocks underwater. Gravity blocks like sand and gravel will fall if there's no solid block below.

Draining water from an ocean monument (Image via YouTube/Kemit)

After dividing into the ocean monument, as shown in the image, start placing the sponge blocks. Sponges will absorb all water blocks nearby. Since the areas are divided, water from different sections won't flood the current area.

Best way to dry sponges in Minecraft

Drying sponge in nether (Image via Sethbest)

The best way to dry sponges in Minecraft is by placing wet sponge blocks in the nether realm. It will turn into a regular sponge instantly. Players can also use this method in dried overworld biomes like deserts as well. However, it will take longer to dry than in nether.

Another simple way to dry wet sponges is by burning them in a furnace.