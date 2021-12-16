Which is the rarest ore to mine in Minecraft 1.18 update?

The Minecraft 1.18 update brought a number of changes to the beloved sandbox game. With this, the Caves and Cliffs update is finally complete. The new 1.18 version completely revamped the world generation with new types of caves and mountains. Another major change in the update was of ore distribution throughout the world.

Ore is a type of block in which a naturally generated material is embedded. When a player breaks the block with a pickaxe (without Slik Touch) it gives them that particular material. There are many ores in Minecraft like iron ore, diamond ore etc.

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, ore distribution has changed, making certain ores more common or rare.

Rarest ore to find and mine in Minecraft 1.18 update

Deepslate Emerald Ore

For years, the Emerald Ore was the rarest ore to find in the game. But with the Minecraft 1.18 update, this changed drastically. Emerald ores can now be found in tall mountains and are more common than before. However, the stone emerald ore is not the only emerald ore present.

The Minecraft 1.18 update introduces deepslate below Y level 0. Hence, any ore generated below that level will be converted into a deepslate ore. In the ore distribution chart, the emeralds can generate anywhere between Y level 256 and -16, with them being the rarest at the Y level -16.

This is why the Deepslate Emerald Ore is the rarest ore to mine in Minecraft 1.18 update.

Ancient Debris

Although Ancient Debris is not a normal ore and is not present in the Overworld, it is still considered to be one of the rarest ores to find and mine in Minecraft till date. The Minecraft 1.18 update doesn't change anything in the Nether realm, hence, Ancient Debris is still quite rare to find.

Ancient Debris is a unique block which can be crafted into netherite, the strongest material in the game to make tools and armor. These blocks can only be found in certain Nether biomes and are most common at Y level 15.

Though many will consider diamond ore to be quite rare as well, with the Minecraft 1.18 update, diamonds are much more common than before. The best level to mine for diamonds is Y level -58.

