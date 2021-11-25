5 best tips to mine diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update being released in a few days, players will experience a whole new world generation. The latest update will feature a complete terrain overhaul, with soaring mountains and enormous deep caves.

With all this, players might come up with the question of how to find those rare diamonds in the new Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update Part 2. From the very beginning, diamonds have been the most valuable item in the game.

With this new update, caves will get bigger and more profound, completely changing how players search for diamonds.

Tips to find and mine diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the new update, mining for diamonds is hugely changing for players. Here are the five best tips to mine diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update.

5) Bring Water Bucket

Water Bucket (Image via Minecraft)

A water bucket is considered the best lifesaver by many Minecraft players. A water bucket can slow players down when they fall, hence saving them from any fall damage.

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, the caves are getting much bigger. Thus players might fall from great heights. Hence, while mining for diamonds, make sure to have a water bucket.

4) Better enchanted pickaxe

Players will need one of their best pickaxes in the new Caves and Cliffs Part 2. Efficiency, fortune, and unbreaking enchantments are essential when mining for diamonds in Minecraft 1.18 update. Below y=0, every stone block will convert to deepslate. Deepslate is twice as hard as a stone, making it much more difficult to mine.

3) Strip and branch mining

Branch mining (Image via Minecraft)

Strip and branch mining are two of the most famous ways to mine for diamonds, and that doesn't change for the new Minecraft 1.18 update.

For Caves and Cliffs part 2, the game developers explained there is less chance of ore generation if the block is exposed to air. Hence cave exploration won't yield a good amount of diamonds.

2) Less torches required

Torches in a cave (Image via Minecraft)

This new change in the new Minecraft 1.18 update is a boon to many players. In the latest update, hostile mobs will only spawn at light level 0. Hence, players don't need to fill the caves and surface with torches. They will need less than half the number of torches while mining for diamonds or any other ore.

1) Mine between -50 and -58

Ore distribution in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Mojang)

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, the ore distribution in the game is getting a complete revamp. Players will now be able to find more diamonds as they go deeper into the Overworld. Hence, to find the maximum amount of diamonds, players can mine between y=-50 and y=-58.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha