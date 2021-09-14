How to get infinite water in Minecraft

Much like real life, water is essential in Minecraft. Without it, players can't grow crops or make potions and in some cases, it is the only way to acquire obsidian or other blocks. Though it's not used for drinking (in Vanilla Minecraft), it is very important. Probably the most notable and universal use for water is to grow crops.

Building a garden can be critical for Minecraft players, so getting the right materials is an important step. Water, especially if it is far away, can be a hassle if players intend on filling up a long row of holes for their garden. There is a way to create an infinite water source in Minecraft and here's how to do it.

Getting infinite water in Minecraft

The first thing players will need to have in order to collect water at all is a bucket and a source. Most places in Minecraft have a small body of water located near them, if not a river or an ocean. The desert can make this tricky, but eventually, a water source will show up.

Players will need two buckets of water, so if the initial source is far away, it might be beneficial to have two buckets ready. One bucket requires two iron ingots to craft, so it's not terribly expensive. Once the two buckets have been collected, players can begin creating their infinite water source.

In order to do this, players will need to dig out four blocks in a square. Place one water bucket in one corner of the newly created hole. The water will flow around, but it won't fill the hole. Players can then refill their bucket at the initial source if necessary.

An infinite water source requires just four blocks. (Image via Mojang)

After that, players need to place the second water bucket in the opposite corner of the first water bucket. If it's not in the opposite corner, it won't work and will require more buckets. It should then fill up to a non-flowing square of water. Players can now fill their buckets from this source, and it will always refill. If it doesn't refill infinitely, it could be glitched or the player may have placed the initial water blocks incorrectly.

Sometimes the refilling takes a moment, so be sure to let the infinite water source refill before taking another bucket. Having an infinite water source can be really helpful in building an extensive garden.

