Top 5 uses for water in Minecraft

Water is a versatile block in Minecraft. Water and lava are the only liquid blocks in Minecraft.

Water was available in Minecraft even before its official release. Water is found in seas, oceans, rivers and the forms of water pools. Every player is familiar with the water block.

Players can carry a block of water using a bucket. Right-click with an empty bucket to pick up a block of water. Unlike lava, players can create infinite sources of water. Dig a 2 x 2 area and place a bucket each at opposite corners to get an infinite source of water in Minecraft.

Water is needed for brewing potions, farming crops, and getting obsidian. There are many uses for this versatile liquid in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses of water in Minecraft

#5 - Protection from fall damage

When a player falls on water, they take zero damage. Players can place a bucket of water right before they land to avoid any damage. This trick is used by experienced Minecraft players to avoid fall damage. Be careful when doing this though, as the delay of even one second can kill the player on the spot.

#4 - Water Bottles

Brewing is an essential part of Minecraft. Potions are used to cure villagers, fight mobs, damage other players, and for instant healing. Without water, players wouldn't be able to brew potions. Right-clicking a water source block with empty glass bottles makes water bottles. Players can use these glass bottles to brew various potions in Minecraft.

#3 - Crop Farming and Mob Farming

Without a nearby water block, players cannot till dirt or grass blocks in Minecraft, and crop seeds can be planted only on tilled land. Players can till dirt blocks only if there is a water block under a distance of eight blocks.

#2 - Cobblestone/Stone Farm

When flowing water comes in contact with flowing lava, it turns into stone. Using this simple mechanism, players can mine tons of cobblestone in Minecraft. With a silk touch pickaxe, players can mine stone blocks instead of cobblestone. It is one of the simplest farms in Minecraft.

#1 Obsidian

Using water on lava is the most reliable way to obtain Obsidian in Minecraft. When a water block or flowing water comes in direct contact with lava, it turns into obsidian. Use a diamond or netherite pickaxe to mine obsidian. Players need obsidian to build nether portals in Minecraft. Travelling to the nether realm is necessary to beat Minecraft.