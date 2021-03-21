Falling in lava is the most common way to die in Minecraft. When used carefully, lava has many uses in Minecraft.

Lava is one of the oldest blocks in Minecraft. It is a liquid-type block that can flow like water and be used as a light source in Minecraft. Finding lava is easy since it can generate at all height levels in the overworld and nether realm.

Players can discover small lava pools generating on the surface in the overworld. Lava also covers almost the whole bottom area above the bedrock in Minecraft. The best source of lava are the large lava oceans in the nether realm.

After the caves and cliffs update, players will be able to farm lava using dripstones and cauldrons. The only way to obtain lava in inventory is by using an empty bucket on lava.

Top 5 uses of Lava in Minecraft

#5 - Fuel Source

Lava is the longest-lasting fuel source in Minecraft. One bucket of lava lasts for 1000 seconds. Using one bucket of lava, players can smelt 100 items.

In a new survival world, players often face a fuel shortage issue. Lava buckets are the best alternative to any fuel in Minecraft. Players can collect lava from a nearby lava pool and easily smelt items for a long time.

#4 - Lava Traps

Lava is famous for killing players in Minecraft. A player without armor in lava will die in just 2.5 seconds. On a multiplayer server, players can create simple lava traps to protect their bases or prank their friends.

Sometimes, taking a break from building and mining becomes very necessary, and there are many fun trap designs in Minecraft.

#3 - Trading

Many players may not know that lava is tradable for emeralds in Minecraft. A journeyman-level armorer will buy a bucket of lava for one emerald. A pool of lava is simply a pool of emeralds.

#2 - Cobblestone/stone farm

Using lava and water, players can create a cobblestone farm in Minecraft. It is one of the simplest farms in Minecraft. When flowing water comes in contact with flowing lava, it turns into stone. Using this simple mechanism, players can mine an infinite number of cobblestone blocks in Minecraft. With a silk touch pickaxe, players can also mine stone out of this farm.

#1 - Obsidian

Lava is one of the few sources of obsidian in Minecraft. When lava comes in direct contact with water, it turns into an obsidian block. Players can mine obsidian using either a diamond or netherite pickaxe. Without obsidian, players cannot travel to the nether realm in Minecraft.

Lucky players may find the right amount of obsidian needed to complete the ruined portal inside the chest. But that is very rare. Without lava, players cannot get the nether-exclusive blocks, items and mobs in Minecraft. Out of all other uses, obsidian is the best use of lava in Minecraft.