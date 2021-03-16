How to create a trap in Minecraft

Minecraft is a game all about having fun while building things. Traps incorporate both of these aspects. They are fun and easy to make in the game.

In Minecraft, traps are a common mechanism used by players to catch mobs or other players. The goal is to catch other players off-guard and eliminate them.

Some players enjoy eliminating peers with fall damage and lava. But every so often, building and exploring can become bland and boring. Hence, watching other players fall into traps can become a fun activity. Players can easily make simple traps using game mechanics, Redstone, and some blocks.

This article features some of the most popular and simple traps in Minecraft.

Create a Trap in Minecraft

TNT under the Bed

Every Minecraft player will have to use a bed to sleep. Just like in the real world. Players can right-click on their bed to enter sleep mode. But this simple mechanism can be weaponized with just an observer, TNT, and Redstone dust.

Follow these easy steps to create a TNT Bed:

Place an observer right-under the bed with its face towards the bed.

Put a Redstone done under the observer.

Place a TNT next to the Redstone dust.

The deadly TNT bed will be equipped to eliminate its victim. When a player right-clicks on the bed, the observer will detect the movement and send a single through the Redstone dust to the TNT, thereby activating the bomb. The player will hear a sizzling sound of TNT and then blow up. It's simple but an unbreakable spell.

Trap Chest with hidden TNT

There is always that Minecraft player who keeps checking chests for valuables. Using trap chests, players can catch these players off-guard. Trap chests are just like ordinary chests, but generate a Redstone signal when opened.

Players can send this signal to a TNT hidden under the chest and make it explode when the chest is opened. This will effectively blow up the player who is opening the chest.

Sand Pit Trap

Sand blocks are famous for killing players by falling on them. Sand blocks fall when the non-gravity block under them is missing. Players who live in or near a desert can easily fall for this trap. When the player being targeted starts walking on the sand, they fall into the pit dug under. "Dream" has used this trick against his friends in his search videos.

Water Elevators with Lava

With a bucket of lava, players can turn water elevators into deadly traps. At the end of the elevator, players can place a sign and lava above it. When a player enters the water elevator, they will go up and die on the lava block. This is an effective trick because it makes players wary of using water towers.

To make this trap, players need a bucket of water, a bucket of lava, one sign, some kelp, and soul sand. Use the soul sand to create a bubble elevator, as shown in the image. Any player that enters this elevator will be eliminated unless they have a fire-resistance potion.