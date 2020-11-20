Top 5 Minecraft traps to fool friends

Sometimes players just need a break from the daily rise and grind that Minecraft offers, as players just want to have fun.

And what's more fun than ruining the trust of the other people on a Minecraft world? Not much. This is where these five traps come into play.

Whether it be death by falling, lava, or pufferfish, these traps are sure to bring a smile to the faces of even those who fall victim. Of course, players must be sure to check in with friends first to see if it's okay to prank them, as sometimes even the smallest of pranks can backfire tremendously.

Minecraft's five best traps

#5 - The updated sandpit

This trap will be a tad expensive as it requires a fair amount of quartz, found in the nether. It is used for a line of around 30 observers, redstone blocks that detect block updates in front of the "face" of the block. It also requires a ton of scaffolding, so players must ensure to find a wandering trader or a jungle to gather the necessary bamboo.

They need to dig out a vast pit, and create a layer of scaffolding at the top to place sand on, use four pillars of scaffolding to connect to the bottom of the pit. They can run redstone lines from the bottom into four pistons placed at the base of each pillar; so that way, the pistons destroy them. Players must place torches on every open block at the bottom so the sand will be destroyed upon impact. Finally, they have to place sand on the top layer of scaffolding and a valuable block such as diamond ore on the observer at the top.

When players dig the block, the observer will activate and send a pulse down the line, extending the pistons and setting off the pit-fall trap.

#4 - The fake house

All this trap takes is some TNT and a few redstone repeaters, plus some spare building blocks and a single iron door.

Gamers can construct a believable house as seen above, but must ensure to include furnaces and chests that can be filled with junk, or nothing at all. They can make a redstone line connecting the button from the iron door through a few redstone repeaters, so the pulse is extended to a few more seconds. They have to place the TNT, but make sure everything inside looks realistic, and wait for the death message.

The goal is that players will be locked inside, and their greed will take them to loot without realizing that they're trapped. Once they hear the TNT hiss, it's too late.

#3 - TNT bed

This one is incredibly simple. All it takes is one bed, one observer, one redstone dust, and one piece of TNT.

Players can place the observer such that the "face" is towards the bed. They can set the redstone dust under the observer. Finally, they have to put the TNT next to the dust.

When players sleep in beds, the block change results in the observer activating and the TNT getting powered. Players stuck in this trap will be going to bed for the last time.

Caution: This will obviously bring the victim back to the world spawn, which may be a long way back home in some cases.

#2 - The deadly pufferfish

With just a dispenser and a button, Minecraft's pufferfish can be weaponized. Dealing one and a half hearts of damage on hard and applying poison, enough pufferfish in an enclosed space can make quick work of players.

Gamers need to replace a friend's ceiling with dispensers facing down. They can fill each dispenser with pufferfish. They then need to connect them all with redstone and a pressure plate.

When the victim steps inside their house, it's immediately flooded and filled with dangerous, deadly pufferfish.

#1 - The bubble elevator trap

This is Minecraft's easiest and most effective trap for just killing players.

Bubble elevators are created when either a piece of soul sand or magma block is set under a column of water source blocks. In this case, soul sand is required as it pushes the bubbles upwards, but waiting at the top is nothing short of a free return to the nether. Once skyrocketing up, there's very little that players can do to break free, save for using a potion of fire resistance.