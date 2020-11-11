5 best Minecraft houses as of November 2020

Building a Minecraft house is one of the first things that players will do in-game.

Houses in Minecraft are great for keeping players safe from threats like Creepers and for storing all valuable items and equipment gathered during a playthrough. However, a home is where someone lives and is typically where players keep their beds/spawn point.

With that being said, it is important for many players to design their homes after things that they like. Since bases are a near-necessity, it only makes sense to make them look visually appealing. This article will showcase five tutorials on how to build five different Minecraft houses in different styles.

5 best Minecraft houses in November 2020

#1 Large Medieval House

This medieval house by BlueNerd could be the perfect fit for fantasy lovers in the Minecraft world.

This build boasts traditional style architecture with plenty of storage space for players to stash their precious items. This house would fit perfectly in the middle of a medieval village or by itself amidst tall trees in a forest.

Creator: BlueNerd Minecraft

Advertisement

#2 Modern Waterfront House

Castles can be great but having a more modern living space can be just as, if not more, impressive.

This luxurious home by Knight is right on the water and features an ultra-modern style that is calmingly simple but still decorated with just enough unique touches. It would not be out of place to see a similar home in exclusive neighborhoods in California or Florida.

Creator: Knight

#3 Island Survival Base

This build redefines the idea of what makes a home as it is not just a single building but an entire island base.

Spudetti shows players how to make everything, from their own dock to living quarters. After a long day of adventuring with friends or alone, players could come back to their own island to end their gaming for the day.

Advertisement

Creator: Spudetti

#4 Underwater Mountain House

An underwater house is an ideal choice for players who are looking for a bit of secrecy. Zaypixel shows that an underwater base will not only make a player both elusive from mobs and other players but it can also be incredibly stylish.

This loft-style underwater home gives a modern spin to the dream of living deep underneath the ocean. Can it really get better than having a window that looks out into the ocean?

Creator: Zaypixel

#5 Japanese House

Minecraft is typically flooded with houses based on American and European style designs. BlueBits' how-to video on building a traditional Japanese house is, therefore, a breath of architectural fresh air.

Advertisement

The vibrant colors in the building and the surrounding greenery really make this house pop. With two stories in the house, Minecraft players will have plenty of room for storage.

Creator: BlueBits