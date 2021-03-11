Top 5 things in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update that players are excited about

All Minecraft players are excited about the new features and content in the Caves and Cliffs update.

After the fantastic Nether update last year, Mojang is coming up with a massive Minecraft update this summer. The 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update brings huge mountains and deep caves to the game. After the update announcement in November 2020, fans have been waiting to use the new blocks, explore beautiful caves and mountains, and interact with new mobs.

Mojang is adding many new blocks to the game, such as Deepslate, Block of Amethyst, Copper, and many more. The new Minecraft update is also bringing three unique mobs to the game:

Cute and Small, Axoloti

Shiny and Glowing, Glow Squid

Terrifying and Scary, Warden

Here's a look at some of the additions that players are most excited about.

Top five things players are excited about in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update

#5 - The Warden

The Warden is the newest mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecon 2020)

Minecraft has not received a new boss-type mob for a long time, but this changes in the 1.17 update. The Warden is one of the new mobs added with Minecraft in the Caves and Cliffs update.

The first impression of the Warden on most players was scary, terrifying even, and powerful. At Minecon 2020 live, it made its first appearance in the Minecraft universe. The Warden is attracted to vibration.

At Minecon 2020, Mojang showed how throwing a snowball attracted the Warden towards the player. Apart from the scary noises it makes, this mob also has extreme strength. One hit from the Warden can reduce a player's health covered in full unenchanted netherite armor to 7 health points.

Hence, many players are excited to fight this new mob since many are bored of fighting the Wither and Ender Dragon.

#4 - Sculk Sensor

Players can now create Redstone contraptions and builds that are entirely wireless (Image via Minecon 2020)

This one is for all the Redstone engineers and masterminds out there. The Sculk Sensor is one of the newest Redstone additions to the game.

Earlier, Redstone signals could only be sent through repeaters and Redstone dust, but the Sculk Sensor's addition changes that. Players can now create Redstone contraptions and builds that are entirely "wireless."

The Sculk Sensor is a game-changing addition to Minecraft and may change how modern Redstone circuits work.

#3 - Copper Ore

Players can use copper to craft items like lightning rods and spyglasses (Image via Minecon 2020)

The copper ore is the new ore added to the game in the Caves and Cliffs update.

By smelting copper ore, players receive copper ingot, four of which can help them craft a copper block. This block has unique functionality.

A copper block degrades over time and changes its texture. This adds many new blocks and colors to the game. Using copper, players can also craft items like lightning rods and spyglasses.

#2 - Deep Caves

Lush Caves were added to Minecraft in the recent Snapshot 21w10a (Image via Minecon 2020)

Players are very excited about the Caves part of the Caves and Cliffs update. Mojang is adding many unique textured blocks to the game. For deep cave generation, the lower limit of the y-axis has now been changed to -64, which was earlier 0.

These new caves are enormous and can generate as both water-logged or empty. Players can now obtain Diamonds below Y-0. These new caves are filled with new blocks such as Deepslate, Calcite, Block of Amethyst, Budding Amethyst, pointed dripstones (found in dripstone caves), and many more.

In these caves, players can find the new underground cave biome knows as Lush Caves. These caves are filled with new blocks and items: Mosh Block, Moss Carpet, Azalea, Dripleaf, Glow Lichen, and more.

Lush Caves were added to Minecraft in the recent Snapshot 21w10a.

#1 - Large Snowy Mountains

(Image via Minecraft & Chill/YouTub)

The Cliff part of the new Minecraft update is large than the players expected it to be. These new mountains can reach up to the old world height limit (256). Due to this, Mojang had to change the world height limit to 320.

These mountain formations are very rare and not generate easily in the world. There are five different sub-biomes that players can find on these mountains: Mountain Meadow, Snowy Slopes, Snow Capped Peaks, Mountain Grove, and Lofty Peaks.

These biomes were first added to the Minecraft Bedrock Beta version 1.16.220.50.

