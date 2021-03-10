New mountain sub-biomes in Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.16.220.50 beta: Everything players need to know

Minecraft has released another beta version for Bedrock players to try out, and quite a lot has changed.

With the highly anticipated Caves and Cliffs update on the horizon, many players are excited to finally see some of the new terrain generations that are set to be added to the game.

The update will bring many new features to Minecraft, including a new height limit, new sub-biomes, and more.

New mountain sub-biomes and other changes in the Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.16.220.50 beta version

Brand new sub-biomes

Five new sub-biomes have been added to Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft Bedrock Edition beta version 1.16.220.50 added five new sub-biomes to the game, all relating to mountains. The new biomes are listed as follows:

Mountain Meadow

Mountain Meadow generates on the first layer of the mountain, right at the base. This is the only mountain sub-biome that is not covered by snow. It is actually grassy and has flowers as well as sweet berries growing on it.

Mountain Grove

Mountain Grove is on the second layer of the mountain, near the base but not quite at the bottom. This sub-biome is mostly covered by snow. Rabbits spawn in this biome, and spruce trees also grow here.

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Slopes is at the third layer of the mountain. Goats can be found spawning at this biome. Some mountains may be tall enough to reach the Snowy Slopes biome, but not all will.

Lofty Peaks

Lofty Peaks is one of the sub-biomes that can spawn at the fourth layer of a mountain. Not all mountains will be tall enough to have a fourth layer. This biome, which is at the peak of the mountain, is full of snow-covered stone.

Snow Capped Peaks

Snow Capped Peaks is the second sub-biome that can possibly spawn at the fourth layer of a mountain. In this type of mountain peak, the sub-biome will be filled with ice, packed ice, and snow.

World generation and changes

Minecraft has raised the build height limit to accommodate the new terrain generations (Image via Minecraft)

To accommodate the large terrain generations in the new update, Minecraft has raised the build height limit. In the past, the height limit was set to 256 blocks. In the new update, the height limit is set to 320 blocks.

New death messages have also been added for players who are killed by falling stalactites and players who fall onto stalagmites.