How to download Minecraft Caves Java Edition 21w10a Snapshot

Gathering feedback to develop a game is paramount in today's landscape, and no title has been able to do it quite as well as Minecraft.

Minecraft devs have been able to stay at the top of their game thanks to Snapshots.

Snapshots essentially offer players a peek into the features that are coming to Minecraft in the near future, allowing them to try out new content. At the same time, devs use Snapshots as a testing ground to try out new ideas so the final update can be as polished as possible.

This forms a great loop as players get the new content they desire and devs can gather feedback in an organic way. This week's Snapshot, 21w10a, is now available for download and brings some exciting new stuff to Minecraft.

How can players download Minecraft Caves Java Edition 21w10a Snapshot?

To install the latest Minecraft Snapshot, players can follow three simple steps. Players must:

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select the "Installations" tab in the top-left corner. Toggle "Enable Snapshots" to be checked.

New features in 21W10A

Added Lush Caves underground biome!

Added Cracked Deepslate Bricks and Cracked Deepslate Tiles.

There is now an Infested variant of Deepslate found in the underground.

While they will not generate in the world by default, Deepslate versions of copper, emerald and coal ores have been added for use by creators of maps and data packs.

Lush Caves Biome

The Lush Caves underground biome now exists for use in single-biome Minecraft worlds. It does not yet generate in other world types.

Moss covers the floors and ceilings.

Spore Blossoms grow from the ceiling and drip particles.

Contains clay pools with Dripleaf Plants grow out of them.

Contains Azalea Bushes and Flowering Azalea Bushes.

The Azalea Tree loves to have its roots in lush caves, so if you find an Azalea Tree (either overground or in a cave) you know there is a Lush Cave beneath you.

Cave Vines with Glow Berries grow from the ceiling and light up the caves.

Changes in 21W10A

Cobbled Deepslate can now be smelted into Deepslate.

Deepslate can now be placed along any axis.

Lightning rods can now be waterlogged.

Fossils in the deepest part of the underground generate with Deepslate Diamond Ore instead of Coal Ore.

The textures of Deepslate and some of the ores have been updated.

For the full list of changes, head over to the official Minecraft website.